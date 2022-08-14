Readers have one more week to wrap up their summer reading at the library.
Children and youth must submit all logs and book review forms by 2 p.m. Saturday. Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp will contact prize winners the week of Aug. 22, and all prizes must be claimed by Sept. 3.
Adults must submit their log by Aug. 27. Participants are not required to complete the entire form; rather, each category completed equals one entry into the prize drawing. I will contact winners the week of Aug. 29, and all prizes must be claimed by Sept. 10.
This also is the final week for summer events, including grab-and-go craft kits and in-person programs. Aurora then will take a breather and return in October with storytime, Girls Who Code, grab-and-go craft kits and other special programs.
As we transition to the start of the school year, keep the library in mind for your educational needs.
All Oregonians have access to databases provided by the State Library of Oregon at galepages.com/oregon_sl. These resources include peer-reviewed articles, informative videos and downloadable content for all ages.
LearningExpress Library, also provided by the State Library and located at learningexpresshub.com, features skill-building lessons for younger students, high school equivalency resources, computer skills tutorials and more.
Finally, the 2022-23 Oregon Battle of the Books titles for elementary, middle school and high school students are available at the library. Check them out by visiting the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com; click on Booklists.
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 11 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card for Bagel Tree Café and Bakeshop at 228 NE Jackson St., Roseburg and a signed copy of “Key Man” by Allen K. Huffstutter. Thanks to Allen for donating his book.
This week features two short-answer prompts.
Share the name of the book(s) you are reading right now.
Share your favorite read of the summer.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 11 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email their answers to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
