During the month of June, Food Hero and Oregon Harvest for Schools are recognizing African Heritage Traditions from the American South.
This rich and diverse culture celebrates both family and community. Cooking with love and a caring attitude are of the utmost importance. Sharing meals, whether at home, cookouts, reunions or church gatherings, provide comfort and community strength.
And passing down old and new recipes from one generation to another strengthens family bonds and creates lasting memories.
African heritage foods and cooking methods spread from Central and West Africa to the Caribbean and North and South America hundreds of years ago. In the American South, foods that became African heritage staples were grown in vegetable gardens and fields and foraged from the wild.
Farm animals and fish provided protein and flavoring. African heritage foods include beans, corn, greens, hot peppers, melon, okra, peanuts, rice, squash, sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Some of the foods — okra, peanuts, some peppers and rice — came from Africa. Many grow well in Oregon.
There are many African heritage foods that star in Food Hero recipes. Following are some of my favorites. Enjoy them with your family and community! And for more tasty recipes, visit foodhero.org.
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
