There’s a saying that goes “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” Well, I think I can safely say that this applies equally to the opposite sex. So, this Valentine’s Day, if you’re looking to capture someone’s heart with some delicious and healthy dishes, it’s Food Hero to the rescue!
From breakfast right through evening dessert, Food Hero has you covered. Below are brief descriptions of some of my favorites. Complete recipes for these and other tasty dishes can be found at www.foodhero.org.
Breakfast: Start your sweetie’s day with Food Hero’s Fruity French Toast Casserole. This flavorful recipe is a great way to use extra bread. Blend eggs, milk, vanilla and sugar and pour over bread cubes in a casserole dish. Cover and refrigerate until all of the liquid is absorbed. Just before baking, cover with your choice of fruit — fresh, frozen or canned — and sprinkle with a topping made of margarine or butter, sugar and flour. You can also add cinnamon or other spices to the topping mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees F.
Lunch: Quell your honey bunny’s mid Valentine’s Day hunger pangs with Food Hero’s Veggie Quesadillas and Cilantro Yogurt Dip. Mix together cheddar cheese, corn kernels, pinto or black beans, cilantro, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper and shredded carrots. Divide and spread the mixture over 12 soft corn tortillas. Fold tortillas in half and heat in a dry skillet until cheese is melted. Combine nonfat yogurt, cilantro and salt to make the dip. Cut each quesadilla into wedges and serve immediately with the dip.
Dinner: Make it special for your sugar pie with Food Hero’s Mo (moo) Indonesia Stir-Fry. This recipe takes two packages of ramen-style noodles and elevates them to new heights. Cook the noodles and set aside. Mix together and heat a sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce and water. Heat oil in a large skillet and add chicken breast cut into thin strips. When meat is no longer pink, add red pepper, ginger and carrots and cook for two to three minutes. Add cabbage and cook until it is crisp-tender. Stir in green onions, cooked noodles and peanut sauce. Toss and serve.
Dessert: Top off your paramour’s day with Food Hero’s Cherry Oat Crumble. Mix tart cherries (fresh, frozen, or canned) with sugar, cornstarch and vanilla. Put in a baking dish. Combine flour, oats, brown sugar and melted margarine or butter until texture is coarse. Sprinkle over the fruit and bake for 30 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees F until the juices are bubbling and the oat topping is golden brown. Yummy!
Here’s wishing you a Valentine’s Day filled with love, laughter and lots of good food!
