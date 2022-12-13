(Left) Honey, which is a part of this kiwi, banana and apple salad, is not recommended for children under 1 year old. Try brown sugar instead. (Right) Both kiwi and cabbage both are abundant in vitamins C and K.
This salsa, which is best served fresh, should be tried on with tacos, tostadas, fish, chicken and more.
Makes 4 cups Prep time: 15 minutes Ingredients 1 cup pineapple in juice, undrained 3 cups cabbage, finely shredded 1-1/2 cups kiwi, peeled and chopped (about 3 medium kiwi) 1/2 cup celery, chopped 1/4 cup raisins 1/4 cup light mayonnaise Directions Drain pineapple, reserving 3 Tablespoons juice. Cut pineapple into bite-sized pieces, if needed. Combine drained pineapple, cabbage, kiwi, celery, raisins in a large bowl. Stir reserved pineapple juice into mayonnaise until smooth. Add to cabbage mixture, tossing gently. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Makes 1 cup Prep time: 15 minutes Ingredients 1 cup kiwi, peeled and chopped (about 2 kiwi) 1 Tablespoon onion, finely chopped (try red or sweet) 1 Tablespoon jalapeno pepper, minced (seeds removed) 1 Tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice 1/8 teaspoon salt Directions Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and stir gently to combine. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Makes 3 cups Prep Time: 20 minutes Ingredients 4-1/2 teaspoons lime juice (about 1 lime) 1-1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil 1-1/2 teaspoons minced sweet onion 1 teaspoon vinegar 1 teaspoon honey (see Note) 1/8 teaspoon salt 2 medium kiwis, peeled 1 medium banana 1 medium apple or pear (3” in diameter) 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint (optional) Directions Wash hands with soap and water. Mix lime juice, oil, onion, vinegar, honey and salt in a medium bowl. Chop kiwis, banana and apple into small cubes. Add fruit and mint, if desired, to the dressing. Toss to coat. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Kiwi has long been touted as a fruit from New Zealand. However, it is actually native to China and, prior to 1959, was known as the Chinese gooseberry.
Around 1904, this fruit began being cultivated in New Zealand. Its sweet tangy flavor was extremely popular with British and American servicemen stationed in that area during World War II.
Midway through the twentieth century, the Chinese gooseberry became Kiwifruit. It was named after the Kiwi bird, native to New Zealand, because of its brown fuzzy skin.
There are two different types of kiwi. The most common type, Fuzzy kiwi, is about the size and shape of a large egg. The brown fuzzy skin is edible, but most people remove it. Flesh is usually bright green with tiny black seeds.
Some varieties have golden flesh. U.S. grown fuzzy kiwifruit are available from November through May.
Hardy kiwi, also known as kiwi berries or grape kiwi, are small smooth skinned fruits about one inch long. Skin may be green or purple red depending on the variety.
The inside usually looks like the fuzzy variety but can also be red or yellow. These are generally sweeter and more aromatic than fuzzy kiwi. Hardy kiwifruit do not store long and are usually available in September and October near their growing areas. They may be available in stores and farmers markets in Oregon.
Ounce for ounce, kiwifruit contains more vitamin C than an orange. It is also an excellent source of vitamin K. This dynamic duo helps to regulate blood pressure, offers protection against eye and heart disease and strengthens the immune and nervous systems.
When choosing kiwifruit, press the outside of the fruit with your thumb. If it gives to a little pressure, it’s ripe. If the kiwi feels hard, it’s not ready to eat.
To ripen, put firm kiwifruit in a paper bag on the counter away from heat and light. To speed ripening, place an apple or banana in the bag with the kiwi.
Ripe kiwi will keep for several days at room temperature and up to four weeks in the refrigerator. Unripe kiwi can be held in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to six weeks. Kiwifruit can be frozen sliced, crushed or whole. They can also be dried as slices or fruit leather.
Kiwifruit adds a sparkle to any dish. So, pull out all the stops this holiday season and impress your friends and family by serving one or more of the following Food Hero recipes.
For more tasty, budget-friendly recipes visit foodhero.org. Here’s wishing you and yours a blessed Christmas and a happy, healthy 2023!
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
