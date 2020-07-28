With August fast approaching, I am knuckling down and preparing for our family’s birthday months. All of our birthdays, and even our anniversary, is in August and September.
All seven of us.
Even some of our other family members have birthdays in August. I am so sick of cake and ice cream by the time my birthday rolls around at the end of September that I feel green at the thought of it.
At first it was adorable when all the kids were born within weeks of each other and we even combined birthdays for one big party. Then as they grew older things became complicated. It was more expensive; each kid wanted their own day and it became just plain overwhelming. Some friends have suggested that I keep the combined party for all, but I’m afraid I’d have a rebellion on my hands.
It really got much more difficult as we’ve changed our way of eating and cleaned up our diets, so we needed to be really creative.
First, I had to completely rethink my attachment to birthday cake and ice cream. This isn’t too novel an idea for the rest of the world, however for me it seemed wrong! Fortunately, most of the kids didn’t share my resistance to change and they enjoyed thinking of other ways to hold their candles that didn’t include cake.
The next problem was how to fit in our dietary needs and still make it a treat. Convincing a 12-year-old that we need to go gluten, sugar and egg free was a trick when he had been used to picking out cake mix in a box, icing, sprinkles and favorite ice cream.
We needed healthier options which definitely do not taste the same. I don’t know about you but a coconut flour, stevia sweetened cake with egg substitute doesn’t quite taste right.
Finally, it had to be easy for me. When I was making cake out of a box and buying tubs of ice cream, it was a breeze, but if I was going to spend all day in the kitchen to make a treat that would be gone in 30 minutes and most likely complained about, it was never going to happen.
Baking has never been my thing, ever, so I generally avoid doing it if it isn’t quick and easy. Most of the alternative requests have thankfully been easy to put together and some didn’t even require baking. This did lead to one more requirement: it had to be able to hold lit candles. There is nothing worse than picking candle wax out of granola or pudding.
Over the years some pretty interesting and creative ideas have rolled in, such as blackberry pie, cheesecake, fruit cobblers, apple crisp, pizza, pudding, granola and even tacos! The apple crisp was my youngest son’s favorite choice and I had found a conventional recipe — that I have since lost — that used ramekins for individual servings.
I decided to make my own recipe with the ramekins and it has become very handy for the rest of the year when an apple dessert sounds tasty but peeling, coring and slicing a ton of apples sounds like too much work. I’ve even made it lazier by not bothering to peel the apples.
Any type of cooking apple will work. I prefer a sweeter apple as opposed to the tart like granny smith because I end up needing less sweetener.
So, if you’re anything like our family and birthday season hits, you have different dietary needs or you are just sick of conventional cake and ice cream then use your imagination and celebrate with whatever favorite (preferably healthy) food you want.
