Globe artichokes were a special treat when I was growing up. We couldn’t afford them often and we looked forward to when they would be in season and inexpensive enough that we could indulge.
I used to love taking each leaf off one by one to get to the soft, delicious heart on the inside. I’ve heard of people that complain that all the prepping, cooking and having to peel and nibble at each leaf of an artichoke isn’t worth the hassle, however, to me they still are a rare delicacy that I look forward to every spring.
Artichokes are the bud of a large, edible thistle that when left to bloom are a beautiful purple flower. Artichokes are high in fiber, which may aid in blood sugar levels and help improve digestion. They are also high in folate, magnesium, vitamins C and K, and are a good source of potassium. As a supplement, they may be used to improve digestion, liver problems and reduce water retention.
For culinary purposes they can be roasted, boiled, baked, grilled or even pressure cooked for the Instant Pot enthusiast.
They can be grown locally but remember to give it plenty of space. Artichokes may be a relative of the little dandelion, however this plant can grow to be 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide. They are deer resistant and most animals will leave it alone. They like full sun and well-draining soil but they are definitely not draught resistant, enjoying a thorough soaking often.
If you’re starting them from seed keep in mind that they take two years to produce so plant sellers generally sell artichoke plants in containers in their second year.
There is some work into preparing and cooking artichokes, however the results are well worth the effort. Pick artichokes with leaves that are tight and the whole vegetable feels heavy. Some discoloration is normal and they can be tinged with purple.
When ready to prepare them, cut off the stem at the base and discard the small off-colored leaves. Next, cut the top off the artichoke about an inch from the top. You can trim the spines from the end of the bigger leaves; however, I find that cooking the artichoke softens the spines and it ends up being unnecessary work. Rinse the artichoke in cold water and drain.
To steam, place artichoke upside down in a steamer rack with plenty of water in the bottom of the pot. Seasonings such as lemon slices or garlic can be added to the steam water to flavor the artichoke if desired. Steam them, covered for 25-35 minutes on medium-high heat until done. You can test for doneness by inserting a paring knife into the heart to check for softness. The knife should go in easily for well done.
To boil artichokes, place directly into water and boil over medium-high heat for 20-30 minutes depending on their size. Boiling is the easier method and ensures that the artichoke maintains its moisture.
To eat an artichoke, peel off each leaf and eat the fleshy parts at the bottom of the leaf. Once you get to the heart there will be the fuzzy choke. It is inedible but can be easily removed with a spoon. The heart underneath the fuzz is the real treasure and can be eaten immediately or sliced and used for another recipe such as dips and salad toppings. Mine never last long enough to be included in any other recipe!
The edible parts of the artichoke can be eaten plain or with any kind of dipping sauce like hollandaise or mayonnaise but my favorite is to melt some raw butter, add a small pinch of sea salt and a minced clove of garlic.
Fresh artichokes can last for approximately a week in the refrigerator wrapped in a paper towel. After they are cooked, store in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days.
I highly recommend the health value and deliciousness of these vegetables. Don’t be intimidated by the mount of prep, they are worth the effort. Pick some up and give them a try!
