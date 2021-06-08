Last week’s soaring temps gave us a sneak peak of summer. I don’t know about you, but the last thing I want to do when it’s sizzling outside is stand in front of a stove or oven.
Luckily, Food Hero has a great variety of entrees, side dishes, salads, desserts, snacks and beverages that require little or no cooking.
Below are brief descriptions of some of my favorites. Complete recipes for these and other tasty dishes can be found at foodhero.org.
It all starts with breakfast. And it doesn’t get much simpler than Food Hero’s overnight oats. You just mix three ingredients — old fashion rolled oats, yogurt and milk — and put them in the refrigerator for six to 12 hours. The next morning, add your favorite berries, fruits, nuts, and seeds.
There are so many options for this dish — different flavors of yogurt; fresh, frozen, or canned berries and fruits; a variety of nuts and seeds – that you could be eating a different concoction every day. Overnight oats is a great grab-and-go meal and will fit nicely into your family’s busy summer schedule.
Food Hero’s tuna cabbage salad is another easy prep and perfect for that mid-day meal. Tuna mixed with chopped cabbage, diced green onions, mayonnaise, plain yogurt, salt and pepper makes for a tasty sandwich filler. Pair it with your favorite whole grain bread or lettuce leaves.
You could also change up this recipe by adding tomatoes or switching out the tuna for chicken or turkey. Whatever way you make it, tuna cabbage salad would be great for that impromptu picnic at the park or in your backyard.
This next entrée does require a bit of cooking, but will still get you out of the kitchen in 25 minutes. Food Hero’s rice bowl southwestern style pretty much covers all five food groups. You’ve got your veggies (bell peppers, onion, corn and zucchini) and protein (cooked meat, beans or tofu) over brown rice. Top it with some shredded cheese and low-fat sour cream and you’ve got your dairy.
All that’s missing is the fruit. But, if you add some tomato to your dish, we’ll call that the fifth food group. After all, it is the fruit of the tomato plant.
You can also make it spicier by adding chili powder, red pepper flakes or taco seasoning. Muy bueno!
One of my absolute favorite recipes is Food Hero’s strawberry swirl. I love it because it contains just two ingredients and it’s so refreshing. Take frozen strawberries and blend with apple juice until smooth. This delicious treat can also be made into popsicles. Strawberry Swirl is just perfect for those hot summer days.
And make sure to check out Food Hero’s recipes for smoothies and flavored waters. They are an excellent and delicious way to stay hydrated. Here’s hoping that you and yours have a safe and blessed summer!
