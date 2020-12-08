While cauliflower may not be as flashy as its brightly hued cousins, this nutrient-dense vegetable is packed with plenty of benefits.
I don’t know about you, but a head of cauliflower reminds me a lot of the human brain. And one of the ways to keep this vital organ healthy is to make sure that we eat foods containing choline. A deficiency in this nutrient can lead to all sorts of cognitive issues including memory loss, learning disabilities and changes in mood. Cauliflower has choline, so eat it for your noggin.
Cauliflower also contains sulforaphane, which acts as an antioxidant in the eye and may protect against age-related macular degeneration. When this nutrient is combined with potassium, it helps to counter the effects of sodium by lowering blood pressure and preventing damage to the cells that make up the inner lining of the blood vessels.
This, in turn, improves kidney function and takes pressure off the heart, preventing coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke.
If you have gut issues, eating more cauliflower may help. One cup of this veggie contains 10% of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of dietary fiber. Fiber is necessary for many functions in the body, including digestion. Diets rich in vegetables like cauliflower keep things running smoothly. And at only 25 calories per cup, this incredible low-calorie, low-fat food also aids in weight loss.
Cauliflower is overflowing with antioxidants. These inflammation-reducing agents go to work protecting healthy cells, repairing damaged cells and shielding cells from free radical damage. One of those antioxidants, glucosinolate, is beneficial in the prevention and treatment of prostate, colorectal, lung, stomach, bladder, skin and breast cancers.
In addition, the antioxidants in cauliflower support both nutrient absorption and toxin removal. They can also prevent all types of inflammatory disease and improve symptoms in people who already have them.
And if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, eats lots of cauliflower. It contains 14% of the RDI for folate, which is essential for a healthy pregnancy.
Looking for tasty ways to prepare cauliflower? Then check out www.foodhero.org I’ve included two of my favorite recipes: baked cauliflower tots and roasted cauliflower steaks.
Here’s wishing you and yours a blessed holiday season.
