Chard seems to be one of those vegetables that many people love to hate.
Most of us probably have memories of being served a steaming, green hunk of unidentifiable glop that is as appealing as it sounds. I don’t know about the rest of humanity, but I was the kid with the scrunched-up face, her tongue stuck out, refusing to eat it. It took me some years and a lot of convincing that steamed chard was not something scraped out of the faucet drain before I would eat it.
I have come to love chard, along with most vegetables, once I learned about its wonderful nutritional content and could cook it into something a little more appetizing than a green glop.
Chard can be a very adaptable vegetable in a lot of different dishes. I have used it as the “noodle” layer in lasagna, chopped up in soups and stews, scrambled with eggs or sautéed with onions and garlic. Chard is very popular in Mediterranean cuisine and in the south, chard is often fried with bacon. For a more vegan take on chard, it may be sautéed with garlic and a touch of sesame or olive oil.
When my children were young and very sensitive to all vegetables, I had to get creative on how I fed them. I knew they needed the nutrients, but getting a child to eat greens just because they’re good for them is quite difficult. I found blending them and hiding them in everything I cooked was the best way for us. They didn’t know that there was chard hidden in the meatloaf and I knew they were eating their vegetables.
Chard comes in a variety of colors and adds beautiful, vibrant color to dishes and so much nutrition. Chard is full of vitamin K which is important to bone health. It also has a significant amount of vitamin A and C. It is loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E and quercetin, along with heart healthy minerals calcium, potassium and magnesium. It is also excellent for maintaining healthy eyes with antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. Chard has valuable fiber to feed healthy bacteria in the intestinal tract and reduces hunger, which may help aid in weight loss.
Chard ranks very low on the glycemic index so it definitely fits in with a low carb or ketogenic diet.
Chard is one of the few vegetables that I can grow in my garden. It doesn’t seem to require too much attention so it has survived my feeble gardening attempts for several years. It has the additional benefit that like lettuce, if you only harvest what you need it will continue to produce throughout the growing season.
Swiss chard does have a drawback. It contains oxalic acid or oxalates, which, in some people can cause health problems. According to the Western A. Price Foundation, oxalates can be linked to kidney stones and thyroid dysfunction. So, chard and all leafy greens like kale, spinach and cabbage need to be cooked or fermented to lower the oxalic acid. I do not recommend anyone consume raw green drinks for this reason.
Be sure to wash chard thoroughly before preparing. It does tend to get gritty and that just does not cook away. The stalks are edible and can be chopped and cooked before the greens in a dish since they are tougher or used to make stock and broth.
Chard does not like to be stored for long and wilts considerably after several days in the refrigerator. The best way to store chard is wrapped in paper towels, in a bag and used within five days. If you want to keep it longer, blanching and freezing the chard in Ziplock’s — or for the plastic conscious like me, carefully in mason jars — will extend the life much longer.
While the chard is frozen and before I use it in a recipe, I like to crush the chard into smaller pieces. This saves me a little time by not having to chop it up.
Chard is a wonderful addition to most diets, adding the bright, vibrant colors that are so imperative to a healthy lifestyle and optimal nutrition. So, if you are one of those children with awful memories of green glop, be daring and give chard a try again.
