The first u-pick harvest that my family ventures out on every season is for cherries.
We generally have a goal of about 10 pounds to eat fresh for a few days, however, we always end up getting over zealous and picking 20-30 pounds every time we go out until the end of cherry season. I end up having to freeze or can many of them since there is absolutely no way for the three of us to eat 30 pounds of cherries before they rot and they end up fed to the compost pile.
Picking them is fun, fairly easy and there’s always more on the next tree over so every year we have an overabundance of delicious, fresh cherries to find uses for. Cherries are tasty and full of nutrients, so it’s a labor of love to find new ways to use them.
Since I am an extremely lazy chef in my family’s kitchen, I look for ways to use everything as easily and simply as possible. This is often the healthier choice for many foods, since easy to me means eating it without preparation or cooking and cherries are no exception. I find taking the pits out to be a chore I don’t care for so it is up to the person eating them in our house to deal with them anyway they see fit as long as the pits don’t end up flying through the air.
Luckily for me, fresh cherries are quite adaptable and even if I don’t feel like pitting them, they can be used in salads, ice cream or with fresh, homemade cheeses. If you are more ambitious than I, after pitting cherries they can be used in many desserts and condiments such as pies, cakes, jams and chutneys.
If you have small children, I highly recommend always taking the pits out and cutting the fruit up to prevent choking.
Not only high in fiber, as anyone who has ever consumed 10 pounds of them in a few days would understand, they are an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants and high in potassium. Many studies have been done on the anti-inflammatory effects of tart cherries and their juice, even using it to help relieve gout.
Sweet cherries have fewer anti-inflammatory properties; however, they are still a healthy addition to most diets and are a majority of the cherries grown in the Pacific Northwest. Cherries are high in fructose, a sugar found in fruits, so moderation is key, especially if you are watching blood glucose levels.
If you decide to harvest your own at a local farm, be sure to know what variety of cherry you are picking, since being able tell whether or not they are ripe all depends on the variety. Some cherries will be a deep, black-red — such as Bing cherries — so you can tell by the color whether they are ripe while others will be a light pink — like Rainiers — and the only way to tell is by tasting them.
Harvest the cherries carefully with the stem still intact on the cherry, especially if you do not plan on using them right away. Also, while picking, try not to break off the woody stem that the cherry stems are attached to. When done, be sure to wash your cherries thoroughly in cool water to clean any possible chemicals and dirt off and store in the refrigerator in an aerated bag for up to 10 days.
I do prefer to eat cherries fresh, but because of our tendency to pick too many, I’ve come up with several other ways to use them quickly. Cherries can be frozen in plastic quart bags and defrosted when desired or water canned into pints or quarts. Frozen and defrosted cherries retain most of their original taste and texture while canning them tends to diminish their taste and quality.
One of the ways I’ve found to eat them fresh when we’re tired of just cherries is on a salad. I enjoy pairing them with lemons and apples as in the accompanying recipe.
