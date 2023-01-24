UC-VEG held its first potluck of the year Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, where 138 people gathered to share homemade plant-based dishes.
The church was filled with conversation and the aroma of vegetarian dishes, while Levi Chase Melendez played guitar in the background.
UC-VEG’s Executive Director Juliete Palenshus hosted the dinner. As a Native American with a lactose intolerance gene, Palenshus has been eating a plant-based diet since she was 9 years old.
“The idea is to provide folks an opportunity to try healthy food together, and to come together as community to connect around healthy behaviors, putting more plants on your plate,” Palenshus said.
Janice Bartholomew, 63, heard about the potluck during a lifestyle course from UC-VEG, where she also met many volunteer friends.
“I was excited to see a lot of faces I know,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew was a caregiver for her parents for nearly 14 years. Watching them battle illness in their 80s sparked thoughts of improving her own health as soon as possible.
“I need to make some changes now so that I can live longer and get healthier,” she said.
She began experimenting with a vegan lifestyle and admits to hitting obstacles at the beginning of the 2 1/2 year learning process, such as feeling dizzy.
Bartholomew brought her homemade farro salad made with spinach, tomatoes, green onions and lemon basil sauce.
Cyndi James took her own plate and stood quietly in line. She works at Evergreen Family Medicine as a medical assistant, where she helps patients establish a vegan diet under the Veggie RX program.
“What’s great about the potlucks is you get to try so many different things that you never made yourself,” James said. She attended the Lifestyle & Nutrition Course by Dr. Charles Ross and became interested in lifestyle medicine seven years ago.
Ross passionately shared his own experience about starting a vegetarian lifestyle 11 years ago. Inspired by Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s book “The Last Heart Attack,” he and his wife decided to try to stop eating meat and dairy products for a month. To his surprise, he lost 10 pounds and his cholesterol dropped.
“I couldn’t believe it, I was feeling so healthy,” Ross said.
After he experienced the benefits firsthand, he began teaching people the skills and knowledge through classes.
UC-VEG will hold its next potluck in March, encouraging people to attend shopping tour and various classes.
“All the foods are 100% plant-based, so that everyone can eat everything.” Palenshus said.
