Like cookies? You’re in luck. A Crumbl Cookies shop is opening this spring next to Five Guys restaurant in Hanna Heritage Place, 1500 NW Mulholland Drive in Roseburg. Crumbl Cookies shops carry a complete line of — you guessed it — cookies, including nibblers baskets, sterling cookie bundles and even cookie cakes.
“We are excited to bring Crumbl Cookies to Roseburg and feel like this business will be a great addition to our retail center,” said Polly Johnson, president of Hanna Retail Investments LLC, which owns the property. “They will take over the space Feb. 1 and we expect an early spring opening.”
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies, go to their web site at www.crumblcookies.com.
The third tenant in the new building is Spectrum, which opened earlier this month. Spectrum is owned by Charter Communications. The store gives consumers in the Roseburg area a place to manage their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum stores and retail, said in a news release. “They are working to make our new store in Roseburg a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.
ACCOUNTING FIRM EXPANDING
A longstanding Roseburg accounting firm, which has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Oregon, is expanding to Grants Pass.
Wicks Emmett LLP has also acquired the accounting firm Poole & Roots CPAs, PC in Grants Pass. Wicks Emmett serves a large clientele throughout Southern Oregon and had been actively looking to expand into the Grants Pass area, company officials said.
Becky Simpson, CPA/Partner at Wicks Emmett with over 15 years of experience with the firm, will be taking over the management of the Grants Pass office.
“Wicks Emmett is honored to become a part of the Grants Pass community,” Simpson said in a news release. “We are very proud of our more than 50-year history in Douglas County and are looking forward to building positive client and community relationships throughout Southern Oregon. Our combined offices will employ more than 30 talented individuals, including 11 CPA’s.”
Wicks Emmett LLP has been doing business in Douglas County for over 50 years. The company has had several name changes over the decades, before eventually shortening the name to Wicks Emmett LLP in 2009. Wicks Emmett has been named one of the 100 best companies to work for by the publication Oregon Business, most recently in 2020.
The Roseburg office is located at 358 NE Winchester St. Both the Roseburg and Grants Pass locations will continue as full-service public accounting firms.
RAY’S, SMART SHOP EMPLOYEE OWNED
Ray’s Food Place and Shop Smart stores are now 100% employee-owned following a deal involving the grocery store chain C&K Market.
C&K Market, an independent chain of stores in Oregon and California including Ray’s Food Place and Shop Smart, completed a transaction to become employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan trust. This enables employees to receive retirement benefits linked to the company’s future equity value. The plan was established at the end of last month.
“At our core, we’re a community grocery store that proudly serves its neighbors,” said Karl Wissmann, president and CEO of C&K Market, in a news release. “We tailor what we offer to meet the needs of each community we serve. That commitment continues through our employee stock ownership plan, which allows us to maintain our independence and lets employees benefit from our success.”
The C&K Market chain started in 1956 with a market in Brookings. Today it has 38 stores in Oregon and northern California, operating under the banners of Ray’s Food Place, Shop Smart and C&K Market. Currently, more than 1,200 people are employed by the company.
There are Ray’s Food Place stores in Green and Myrtle Creek and a Shop Smart store in Sutherlin.
RE/MAX MERGER
RE/MAX Professional Realty, which is located at 2955 NW Edenbower Blvd. in Roseburg and has been serving Douglas County since 1992, recently merged with RE/MAX Integrity.
“Joining forces with Integrity is such a natural and comfortable fit for both me and my company,” Jody Tatone, owner and principal broker of RE/MAX Professional Realty, said in a news release. “Not only do we have the power of the RE/MAX brand, but also the tools, education, and marketing programs provided by Integrity.”
RE/MAX Integrity has six offices and 300 Realtors providing real estate listing and sales services in Salem, Corvallis, Albany, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford and surrounding regions.
“RE/MAX Professional Realty has been a leading brokerage for many years and is very well respected within the community,” Kevin Simrin, founder of RE/MAX Integrity, said in the release. “We couldn’t be more honored to have them join us and to support them in their real estate practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.