Denise Northcraft has always loved getting outside and getting dirty. Her family, the Daughertys, grew big, beautiful gardens at her childhood home in Winston and as an adult she wanted to do the same.
Chad Northcraft grew up on a dairy farm, also in the Winston area. He remembers the abundant gardens and delicious produce that his grandma “Honey” grew. He inherited her love for growing and is now using the family farmlands to share the harvest with others.
You could say that farming is in their roots. “We both come from a long line of hard working, living-off-the-land kind of people,” says Denise.
She originally met Chad in high school, when she was an aide for his welding shop class. They reconnected in 2015 when she posted a query on Facebook, asking if anyone had a contact for local raw milk. Chad responded with a phone number for the milk — as well as his number.
The two immediately got to work on a garden of their own. They remember it to be a “pretty incredible garden.” In 2017 they expanded even further, got married and “canned and preserved so much that we may still have blisters on our feet.”
In 2018, as Denise recalls, “the seed catalogs started getting delivered and we started ordering and ordering like there was going to be a seed shortage. We planted all these seeds and realized we had yet again overdone it. Chad came up with the idea of doing CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture). We put it out there on social media, not thinking we’d actually get any takers, and we got 12 people to sign up with us.”
DC Modern Roots was born. Chad and Denise have been expanding ever since on the family farmland that Chad grew up on. They use chemical- and pesticide-free growing methods and use as many heirloom varieties as possible.
CSA stands for community supported agriculture. Customers pay up front so farmers can put an investment in buying all the seeds and supplies they need. In return, the customers get a basket full of locally grown produce all summer long.
Along with fresh produce, the couple often adds in extras such as fruit from surrounding orchards, homemade condiments and spice mixes, baked goods made by Denise and eggs from their happy, healthy chickens.
“It was so much fun to put the baskets together and see all of our clients every week,” said Denise.
In 2019 they expanded from ¼ acre to three acres and had 60 members sign up for their summer CSA baskets. In 2020, they are offering more options then ever before, such as full share “deluxe” which feeds a family of 3-4 from May to October, half shares, optional egg share add-ons and short season shares (from August to October). You can check out all their offerings and sign up at www.DCModernRoots.com.
Chad and Denise will also be selling their homegrown produce at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market this year and hope to find restaurants, chefs and caterers to establish wholesale relationships with. As their business grows, their passion for growing from the ground up continues to flourish.”
We both have such great memories of fresh summer produce,” Chad said. “We want our kids to have the same memories.”
