The people of the longest living communities around the world, or Blue Zones, share common lifestyle habits that we call the Longevity Principles. Mindful plant-slanting is one of them.
The residents of Okinawa, Japan, practice mindfulness at each meal. And, as it turns out, this practice has contributed to generations of people that have maintained a healthy weight.
So what exactly are they doing? They call it “hara hachi bu” which means to stop eating at about 80% full.
Imagine reminding each other at the table, before every meal, to stop eating before you feel stuffed. Studies show that leaving a little bit of room at each meal can improve digestion, mobility after your meal and lead to better heart health, longevity, and to attaining a healthy weight.
Here are a few more simple tips from our longest living populations:
Drink upDid you know that our bodies are made up of 50-75% water? The average adult loses about 10 cups of water every day.
Replenish your water supply by trying to drink about half of your weight in ounces. If you’re being moderately active, increase your water intake. Light or clear urine is a good indicator of hydration.
Smart snackingWell-chosen snacks can offer you nutrients and an energy boost to power you through a busy day. The next time a snack attack strikes, refuel with these tasty, nutrition-packed snacks:
- Stuff a whole-grain pita pocket with nut butter and apple slices. Add a dash of cinnamon.
- Wrap up rice in a seaweed snack and add sliced avocado
- Dip baby carrots, sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes in hummus.
- Toast a slice of whole grain bread and top with sliced tomato, kimchi and a dash of pepper.
- Mix dried fruit and nuts in a sandwich bag for an on-the-go snack.
- Smear a scoop of nut butter on graham crackers or apples and add banana slices and carob chips for a yummy sandwich.
- Try a plant-based adding crunchy granola, berries and shredded coconut.
- Blend cashew milk, fresh mangos, a cup of spinach, a few dates and a banana into a delicious smoothie.
- Spread celery sticks with a tablespoon of peanut butter and top with raisins.
- Wrap beans in a corn tortilla and add your favorite salsa.
- Don’t mistake your hunger for dehydration — try a glass of water.
Healthy weight wisdomMany of us tend to gain weight not by stuffing ourselves too full, but by eating calorie-rich foods each day without even thinking about it.
Eat an early, light dinner. Eat a light dinner early in the evening to give your body plenty of time to digest the food before going to bed. This practice may promote better sleep during the night and a lower BMI.
Slow down and be mindful of your food. Many of us eat while on the run or sitting in front of the computer or the TV. This often means we don’t notice what we’re eating or how fast we’re consuming it.
Make it a habit to sit down and savor the tastes and textures of what you’re eating. You’ll slow down, eat less (hara hachi bu!) and enjoy your food more.
