One of America’s greatest comfort foods will be put to work this month as the United Community Action Network launches its first-ever Cheese and Thank You campaign.
Eight restaurants spread across Douglas County have created unique takes on the classic grilled cheese sandwich. Each sandwich sale from the participating restaurants will result in a $1 donation to the UCAN Food Bank.
While the campaign is new to the area, Food Bank Program Manager Sarah McGregor said it was not an original concept. The borrowed idea, as McGregor calls it, started about eight years ago when Food for Lane County started the Grilled Cheese Experience. With its success, the idea spread throughout the state, until several other community programs began implementing their own versions.
“It’s something I thought would do really well in Douglas County,” McGregor said. “I thought people would really love a comfort food fundraiser.”
It took UCAN about six months to plan and execute the campaign, including finding restaurants willing to participate. One of the first to join was Wrappin and Rollin, a food truck found on the corner of Southeast Cass and Main Streets in downtown Roseburg.
“It’s helping to bring awareness to families that go home without any food here in Douglas County. It seems like a good cause and I wanted to be a part of it,” Wrappin and Rollin owner Darci Hawkins said.
Grilled cheese is not a normal offering for the food truck, as Wrappin and Rollin typically specializes in vegan food, but Hawkins said Thursday she has sold over 20 sandwiches since the campaign began on Monday.
“People love it,” Hawkins said of her smoked vegan gouda, fresh tomato and fresh basil sandwich.
Two other downtown restaurants, Cup of Joe on Southeast Jackson Street and Old Soul Pizza on Southeast Main Street, are also participating. Other Roseburg locations include Bob’s Deli and Pete’s Drive-In. Mid Town Grill and SOCO Coffee Company offer sandwiches in the south county area, with Nellie’s Deli being the sole north county participant.
“Eight is a great number, I think, for the first year, and I think a lot of restaurants are going to see how much excitement there is about it and we will have a lot more participation next year without even having to try,” McGregor said.
The locations also offer a passport that can be taken around to the different participants for stamps. Purchasing four grilled cheese sandwiches from any of the participating restaurants and getting the card filled out will enter customers into a drawing for a $100 Albertsons gift certificate.
The food bank is also offering a contest through social media. Sandwich buyers can take a picture of their sandwich or a selfie and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CheeseandThanks20 to be entered into weekly drawings for a variety of gift certificates.
Money raised from the campaign will go toward UCAN’s mobile food bank and nutritional education programs. The campaign will continue through the end of February.
“We want it to really feel like it’s not just a Roseburg event, it’s countywide. No matter where you live, you can participate in the campaign,” McGregor said.
