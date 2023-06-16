There are many farmer’s markets scattered throughout Douglas County offering a wide assortment of fresh and local items. However, the Garden Valley Farmers Market offers such a wide array of various products, anyone who attends will find something unique.
Garden Valley Farmer’s Market began May 7, offering everything you may expect from a market of this nature like produce, fruit and various meats. Where this market is unique is in its various vendors offering products one may not find every day.
Things like Emu eggs that take over an hour to hard boil, jam made out of dandelions that tastes like honey or hand knit koozies for otter pops. For Market Manager Lori Proctor, a market like this is a dream come true since moving here from California.
“I did markets in Sonoma County when I lived there 20 some years ago. I love gardening, I should have been a landscaper, gardener or something but in the town I grew up in I didn’t think anyone would want me to grow their tomatoes. So, I became an accountant,” said Proctor. “I moved here, my husband and I are both retired, I don’t have kids in school, I don’t have a job, how do I meet people?”
When Proctor moved to Roseburg in 2021 she began the idea of the market to create a community of like-minded people. People who craft products by hand, grow produce or bake bread, the kind of people who not only care about the products they create but their customers too.
Proctor created a market of 21 vendors with room for more. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4855 Garden Valley Road, customers will find an assortment of meats from beef, lamb, pork, chicken and eggs. In-season produce and fruits are available alongside various jams. A wide collection of baked goods like muffins, pies, cakes and other pastries are available.
According to Proctor, the Carlson Café’s bourbon banana bread is constantly sold out as a top favorite amongst customers.
“I chose Sunday because there are no markets on Sunday. People can come by after church or on their way home from camping and they can just swing on in and get what they need for the week. I mean, we basically have everything but milk,” said Proctor.
Garden Valley Farmer’s Market hosts a raffle each Sunday. For every $10 a customer spends with a vendor, they will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a gift basket valued at $50 that contains products from vendors. The drawing takes place at 2 p.m. However, participants do not need to be present to win.
For more information, visit the market's group page at bit.ly/42Hr1f8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.