This year at the Christmas craft fair, I stopped at a booth selling roasted hazelnuts and had to buy a small bag to munch while I was there.
I am a devout nut lover and their distinct nutty flavor and crunch is so vastly different than what I had experienced before with processed hazelnuts and even other nuts. Hazelnuts are a favorite with my family and we enjoy going to the local farms to buy them fresh.
Since the hazelnut is the state nut of Oregon, it should be no surprise that Oregon is actually the largest producer of hazelnuts in the United States. Oregon has been producing hazelnuts since the mid-1800s and many of the local farms grow them here in the Umpqua Valley, but they can also grow wild.
The hazelnut tree grows to be approximately 10-20 feet in height and 15 feet across. The hazelnut grows in a prickly husk inside of a hard shell. In mid-fall, when the nuts are ripe, they fall to the ground and are harvested there. They can be grown in a home garden; however, they are a higher maintenance tree, and there are plenty of birds and squirrels also waiting for that fall harvest.
Hazelnuts are high in fiber — which may support healthy digestion — and a good source of essential fatty acids, which may maintain healthy cell membranes. They have valuable protein and are high in unsaturated fats. Hazelnuts are an excellent source of manganese and antioxidants like zinc.
They contain the minerals iron, calcium and potassium, along with vitamin B6 and folate as well. Several studies have shown that adding nuts to a healthy diet could reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and possibly help prevent obesity.
Because hazelnuts are higher in unsaturated fat, they can go rancid quickly so fresh hazelnuts should be kept cool in the refrigerator and used in about a month. If they need to be stored longer than that, they can be kept in the freezer for six months.
Hazelnuts are probably best known as Nutella and in chocolates, however they have been used to make liqueurs, creamers and oils. They are also used to make delicious desserts, torts and meringues. Raw or roasted hazelnuts can be sprinkled on salads or yogurt for a tasty crunch or they can be eaten plain as a nutritious snack.
Ground hazelnuts are an excellent alternative flour for a gluten-free diet and also go well with a ketogenic or Paleo diet.
The taste of raw hazelnuts can be a bit strong, but with a little roasting or drying, they are much more mellow and have a more satisfying crunch. They also contain a fair amount of phytic acid, so it is recommended to soak them before roasting or drying them, especially if you have digestive issues after eating nuts.
To do this I use a half-gallon mason jar and put approximately four cups of nuts in the jar along with 1-2 tablespoon of sea salt. Kudos if you use a good quality Celtic or Himalayan sea salt with plenty of minerals. Then cover the nuts with warm water, cover the jar with a lid or towel and leave on the counter between eight and 24 hours.
I generally do this the night before so that the next day I can drain off the water and place on a cookie sheet and dry them at 150 F for about 16-24 hours in the oven or you may use a dehydrator.
Raw or roasted hazelnuts are a unique little nut with lots of flavor and they are another great reason to visit and enjoy the harvest of our local farmers in the Umpqua Valley. Merry Christmas and happy eating!
