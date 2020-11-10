We all have the recipes we can’t live without. These may be favorites because they are old family recipes we grow up having or they are so comforting, we just have to have it sometimes. Many times our favorite recipes happened to be the unhealthiest food that we eat.
Have you ever thought, how can I make this recipe a little healthier? Are there easy substitutions that would cut fat, sugar or calories and I wouldn’t feel like I was not getting that great dish I was craving?
There are many different little ways to make a recipe healthier. Try using whole grains instead of enriched grains. For example: brown rice instead of white rice. Try adding more vegetables to your favorite chicken pot pie or chili recipe. These ideas will help increase nutritional content of your recipe as well as lower calories.
To reduce fat, try slowly reducing fat in a recipe each time you make it. You might find you can cut up to half the fat in a recipe without changing the flavor or textures. My secret is to use half the fat in any cookie recipes and no one ever knows. I guess now my secret is out, but it works well to start reducing fat to find the level that works for your recipe. In older baking recipes you can easily reduce the fat in half without comprising flavor. If you have a reduced fat recipe you probably would not want to reduce the fat further to maintain flavor.
Another one of my favorite little tricks to reduce fat in sauces or dips is using plain nonfat greek yogurt or plain nonfat yogurt that has been strained of the extra liquid. If you’re making a sauce that is mayonnaise based, next time try using plain yogurt for 2/3 of the recipe and mayo for the 1/3. Just putting in a little bit of mayonnaise will give it the taste and texture your use too. You can also use greek yogurt in place of sour cream in recipes.
When baking there are many substitutions that can be used to make your recipe healthier. Have you tried using unsweetened applesauce, mashed banana or pureed prunes for half the fat in your recipe? Those are all good baking substitutions to try when making muffins.
Also, you can replace up to half the white flour in a recipe with whole wheat flour without having a change in texture or flavor. This will really help increase the fiber in your baked goods.
Sugar and salt can also be reduced in recipes. Try doing just a little at a time to see if you or anyone else can notice the change. Chances are no one will miss the extra sugar or salt. When baking an item containing yeast, do not reduce the amount of salt since it will alter the quality of your baked good.
Next time you’re making one of your favorite recipes try one of these little tricks, you might be pleasantly surprised. If you would like to try some recipes that have these healthy substitutes included try the foodhero.org banana oatmeal muffins, whole wheat blueberry muffins or low-fat tartar sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.