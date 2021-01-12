When you’re cooking, do you have certain spices that you always like to use? I really enjoy thyme in my soups and cumin and garlic in my guacamole. There are so many herbs and spices and they all add so much flavor to a dish.
It is amazing how many herbs can be grown very easily here locally. In the summer, I like to grow cilantro and basil and I have chives almost year round. I like adding the basil to tomato sauce I make and freeze for later in the year. I am lucky enough to have friends and family that have mint, lavender and rosemary growing in their gardens.
To keep herbs fresh longer, put them in the fridge in a container with water, like you would flowers, and cover loosely with plastic. Fresh herbs can also be preserved for later use by drying them or freezing, for use in cooked dishes.
They are also good to flavor water. I have discovered I enjoy grapefruit and rosemary together in flavored water or watermelon and basil in the summer.
Is there an herb or spice you have always wondered about using? I have just recently started adding cinnamon and cayenne to my roasted sweet potatoes with a little brown sugar and oil. I can’t get enough of them. It is amazing how the cinnamon and cayenne pair so well together.
The combinations on spices are so endless. Adding curry to your chicken salad tastes great and pairs well with a recipe that includes fruit.
If you’re wanting to try out a new spice look for it in the bulk section at the grocery store. That way you can purchase only what you need and usually doesn’t cost as much. You can also try making your own spice blends.
When you make your own blends you control the amount of salt. Herbs and spices have no salt, but they add a ton of flavor which is ideal for low sodium diets.
Taco seasoning is a great spice blend you can make up and add to recipes when needed. This seasoning works great for soups, dips, to toss in a rice bowl and in tacos.
Try searching recipes by certain spices, to experience new spices or to use spices you already have in your pantry. You will be surprised how much flavor herbs and spices can add to a dish without increasing sodium.
Try adding herbs to boost flavor to your water; like mint, rosemary, basil or cinnamon. Remember the combinations are endless so be creative and enjoy.
