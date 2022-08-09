Nothing says summer quite like a ripe peach. When I close my eyes and think back to my childhood, I can totally feel the sun on my shoulders, see the shimmering water of our above ground pool, smell the freshly mown grass, hear the birds chirping, and taste that delicious peach.
So juicy it’s dripping down my hand and off my elbow.
Whether you enjoy peaches for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack, this stone fruit packs a wallop when it comes to taste and nutrition. Peaches are loaded with vitamin C and fiber.
And if you’re not fond of fuzzy skin, try a nectarine. It’s a type of peach with smooth skin and no fuzz.
Ripe peaches feel heavy for their size and the flesh will give to gentle pressure. And since they bruise easily, peaches need to be handled with care. The perfect peach will be smooth and without bruises or green areas.
Peaches can have white or yellow flesh. White peaches taste sweeter, even before they’re fully ripe. And either color of peach can be freestone or clingstone.
The flesh from a freestone peach pulls away from the pit. It’s good for eating fresh, baking and preserving. Peaches having flesh that clings to the pit is called a clingstone. They are used mostly for commercial canned peaches.
Clingstones are best eaten fresh as the pit can be messy to remove.
This wonderful fruit is available year-round through frozen and canned versions. To avoid added sugars in canned peaches, look for “Packed in 100% juice.”
Find Oregon grown peaches at local markets and U-pick farms from July through September. Fresh peaches grown in other parts of the U.S. are generally available from May through October.
Following are some of my favorite Food Hero recipes using peaches. Be sure to visit foodhero.org for more delicious recipes and have a peachy summer!
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.