During the Great Depression, the U.S. government was looking for a way to promote iron-rich spinach as a meat substitute. They decided to hire one of America’s favorite celebrities, Popeye the Sailor Man, to spread the word.
And it worked like a charm.
Popeye’s superhuman strength, it was revealed, came from spinach. Sales of this vegetable soared 33%. Even more amazingly, children actually rated spinach as their third favorite food, right after turkey and ice cream.
Several decades later, it was discovered that the German scientist Emil von Wolff had misplaced a decimal point and mistakenly calculated that spinach contained 10 times more iron than it actually does. But, by then, everyone was downing their spinach to be as tough and strong as Popeye.
Although spinach’s iron content was unintentionally inflated, it is still a good source of iron and potassium. It is also high in vitamins A, C and K. And spinach is an excellent source of fiber.
Fresh spinach is delicious in salads, sandwiches and wraps. It can be enjoyed year-round, but is considered in-season early spring through fall. Add fresh, frozen or canned spinach to soups, pastas, dips or smoothies. Another great way to enjoy this veggie as a quick side dish is to steam or saute, then sprinkle with vinegar or a touch of grated cheese.
As an Education Program Assistant, I have taught nutrition to hundreds of kindergarten through sixth-grade students over the past seven years. Lessons normally conclude with a food tasting. Year after year, Food Hero’s Popeye Power Smoothie continues to be a thumbs-up favorite with this age group.
Give this recipe a try. I’m sure it will become one of your favorites, too. And, what a great tribute to the one-eyed sailor who persuaded America to eat its leafy greens!
Be sure to visit foodhero.org for more delicious recipes and “eats your spinach!”
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
