WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
THURSDAY
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or www.bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
SATURDAY
Myrtle Creek Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrte Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to noon, Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. 503-319-7638 or www.bit.ly/2XTDqOE
TUESDAY
Glide Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glide Community Center Annex, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-430-8792 or www.bit.ly/2WOt5lA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.