In Season Dec 13, 2022

TODAYMelrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Rd., Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.

WEDNESDAYCanyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.

Lookingglass Brewery Market — Closed. 541-671-2311.

THURSDAYSutherlin Farmers Market — Closed. 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket. 

Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.

SATURDAYMyrtle Creek Farmer's Market — Closed. 541-646-1272 or amandapuls@rocketmail.com.

Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.

Drain Farmers and Artisan Market — Closed. 541-870-1622 or bit.ly/35rXMS1.

TUESDAYGlide Farmers Market — Closed. 541-430-8792 or bit.ly/2WOt5lA.
