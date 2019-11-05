WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Farmers Market — From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feather Casino south parking lot, Canyonville. Local produce, artisans and musicians. Information: 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org. Accepted are EBT and Supplemental Nutrition Coupons.
THURSDAY
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road. Just 6 miles “over the hill” from West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. Vendors have moved inside for winter. Local produce, eggs, baked goods, meats, jams, pickles, honey, plants, jewelry, clothing, crafts, soaps and more. Contact Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
FRIDAY
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue, across from Central Park. Local food, fresh seasonal produce, bedding plants, fresh eggs and more. Information: 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers Market on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. Information: 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
TUESDAY
Glide Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glide Community Center Annex, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. All Homegrown, homemade and handmade products. Information: 541-430-8792 or Glide Farmers Market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.