In Season Nov 30, 2021

WEDNESDAYCanyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.

THURSDAYLookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.

SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
