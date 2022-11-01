In Season Nov 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYMelrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Rd., Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.WEDNESDAYCanyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.Lookingglass Brewery Market — Closed. 541-671-2311.THURSDAYSutherlin Farmers Market — Closed. 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket. Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.SATURDAYMyrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — Closed. 541-646-1272 or amandapuls@rocketmail.comUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.Drain Farmers and Artisan Market — Closed. 541-870-1622 or bit.ly/35rXMS1.TUESDAYGlide Farmers Market — Closed. 541-430-8792 or bit.ly/2WOt5lA. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN City of Winston CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services Tricks and treats: Halloween events around the county California man dies in ATV accident DINT arrest 39-year-old Sutherlin man for alleged involvement in fentanyl overdoses Roseburg woman arrested after threatening two ex-boyfriends with knife Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings What's Up Stocks turn lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed ACGME Recognizes 2023 Graduate Medical Education Community Awardees The Score — a home for Douglas County's local sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.