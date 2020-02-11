WEDNESDAY
Canyonville Farmers Market — Closed. Returns May 2020. Information: 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
THURSDAY
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — Closed. Returns spring 2020. Information: Elee Hadley 541-530-3955.
FRIDAY
Sutherlin Farmers Market — Closed. Returns spring 2020. Information: 541-315-0553 or Sutherlin Farmers Market on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, prepared food. Information: 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
TUESDAY
Glide Farmers Market — Closed. Returns spring 2020. Information: 541-430-8792 or Glide Farmers Market on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 18
Canyonville Farmers Market — Closed. Returns May 2020. Information: 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.