Eight Douglas County restaurants will offer a unique grilled cheese sandwiches throughout the month of February to support the United Community Action Network Food Bank.
Each sandwich sold will result in $1 donation. Participating restaurants and their specialty sandwiches include:
- Bob’s Deli and the Twisted Turkey — Cheddar, provolone, turkey, pepperoni and fresh sliced tomato on sourdough bread.
- Cup of Joe, with Joe’s Grilled Cheese — Provolone, Turkey and bacon on sourdough bread.
- Mid Town Grill’s Smokin’ Hot Grilled Cheese — Smoked Gouda, bacon, green onion cream cheese, tomato and cheddar cheese served on jalapeno cornbread or Texas toast.
- Nellie’s Deli and the Drunken Grilled Cheese with Bacon — Custard and beer-soaked sub roll with cheddar, gruyere and crispy bacon with a side of tomato basil jam.
- Old Soul Pizza, with the ‘O Sole Mio — Smoked provolone, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, pepperoni and basil on sourdough bread.
- Pete’s Drive-In’s Ultimate 3 Cheese — Cheddar, Swiss and American cheeses grilled to perfection on Texas toast.
- SOCO Coffee Company with the Blackberry Balsamic Grilled Cheese — Grilled cheddar cheese with balsamic and blackberries on sourdough bread.
- Wrappin and Rollin’s Gouda Basil Deluxe — Vegan gouda and fresh tomato, sprinkled with fresh basil between artisan-toasted bread.
In conjunction, the Food Bank will also offer several contests. Passports can be picked up from participating restaurants and entered into a drawing for a $100 Albertson’s gift certificate.
Grilled cheese-buyers can also take a picture of their sandwich or a selfie, post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CheeseandThanks20 and be entered into weekly drawings.
