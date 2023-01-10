Although mushrooms are often lumped into the vegetable category, they are actually a fungus. And what a fungus they are.
The pharaohs of Egypt loved them so much that they decreed mushrooms food for royalty. No commoner could ever touch them.
In other civilizations throughout the world — Russia, China, Greece, Mexico and Latin America — mushroom rituals were practiced. Many believed that mushrooms had properties that could produce super-human strength, help in finding lost objects and lead the soul to the realm of the gods.
That’s a lot of pressure for an organism less than six inches high! Mushrooms have also been praised for their medicinal properties thanks to their heavy dose of protein, potassium and polysaccharides, which contribute to healthy immune function.
France was the leader in the formal cultivation of mushrooms, with many historians giving Louis XIV credit as the first mushroom grower. From France, the gardeners of England found mushrooms a very easy crop to grow, requiring little labor investment and space.
In the late 19th century, mushroom production made its way across the Atlantic to the United States, where curious home gardeners in the east tried their luck at growing this new and unknown crop.
Many housewives grew and sold mushrooms as a source of additional income. Today mushrooms are commercially produced in virtually every state, with Pennsylvania accounting for 61% of total U.S. production.
The name mushroom has been given to over 38,000 varieties of fungus that possess the same threadlike roots and cap. These threads are responsible for giving mushrooms their meaty taste and texture.
As air passes through the threads, moisture evaporates, giving the mushroom a hearty flavor. In fact, Kate Sargeant, author of “One Hundred Mushroom Recipes” (1899), acknowledged the mushroom’s status as the meatiest of vegetables, noting that the butcher bill would surely decrease if we would replace some of our meat entrees with mushroom preparations.
It seems that Sargeant was ahead of her time, as many vegetarians substitute the beef in their hamburgers with a seasoned, roasted portobella cap.
The most commonly consumed variety is the white or button mushroom, which makes up about 40% of the mushrooms grown around the world. Cremini, Portobella and Shiitake are all varieties that are gaining popularity. And if you’re feeling particularly indulgent, Italian White Truffles can be had for about $1,581 a pound.
Mushrooms are available throughout the year and easy to store. Whether fresh, canned or dried, they’re a great addition to many recipes and can easily stand alone as a main dish.
Just try Food Hero’s simple sauteed mushrooms, asparagus mushroom melt or leek and mushroom orzo. You will see why those Egyptian pharaohs wanted to keep mushrooms all for themselves.
Ingredients 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 1-1/2 cups onion, chopped 3 cups sliced mushrooms 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper Directions 1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and onion; cook until onion begins to soften, about three to four minutes. 3. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper. Cook with occasional stirring until liquid evaporates and mushrooms begin to brown. 4. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Ingredients 2 cups chopped leeks 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil 2 cups sliced mushrooms 1 cup dry orzo (rice shaped pasta) 2 cups low-sodium broth (any type) 1-1/2 cups chopped tomato 3 Tablespoons cream cheese 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper Directions 1. Wash hands with soap and water. 2. Saute leeks in oil in a medium skilled over medium heat until the leeks are soft, about five minutes. 3. Add mushrooms and cook until soft, about five minutes. 4. Stir in the orzo and toast lightly, stirring frequently, for about three minutes. 5. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is almost tender, about eight minutes. 6. Add the tomatoes and simmer until orzo is tender (about two minutes). 7. Removed from heat and stir in cream cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Serve warm. 8. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Ingredients 4 English muffins 1/4 cup finely minced onion 1 cup chopped mushrooms 1-1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil 1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed and sliced crosswise into 1/2 inch rounds 1/2 teaspoon ground thyme, oregano or basil 1-1/2 teaspoons vinegar (any type) Dash of salt and pepper 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese Directions 1. Wash hands with soap and water 2. Toast muffin halves and place on a baking sheet in a single layer. 3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute onion and mushrooms in oil, stirring often, until just beginning to brown. 4. Add asparagus, thyme and vinegar. Saute, stirring often, until asparagus is barely tender. Season lightly with salt and pepper. 5. Divide the vegetable mixture equally onto the muffin halves. Top each muffin with shredded cheese. 6. Broil muffins until the cheese melts. Watch carefully to avoid burning. Remove from heat source and serve. 7. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
