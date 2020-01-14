The beginning of a new year is a time when people make New Year’s resolutions. Many people make New Year’s resolutions around health, nutrition and physical activity.
Remember when setting your resolution to make it attainable. Making small steps to change is the best way to reach the goals you have set for yourself. You will have a greater sense of success if you set small goals for yourself for the year.
Most New Year’s resolutions sound something like “I am going to lose 30 pounds this year” or “I am going to run a marathon this year.” Those are great goals, but how are you going to measure success along the way?
If your goal is to lose weight, you could start by first creating a food log to see what and how much you are eating on a regular basis. From this information you can then set goals for yourself like increasing or decreasing a certain food in your diet. For example, increasing vegetable consumption by a cup a day and decreasing soda consumption to one a week.
Next, you could possibly set a goal to lose a pound a week until you reach your goal of losing 30 pounds. These are attainable goals, which you can make work for you and you can feel successful while doing it. If one week does not go as planned, you can still make up for it the next week. You would not have to feel like you blew it, so it’s over now.
Just remember to set goals that are attainable and small that work toward your larger resolution for the year.
If your resolution is to run a marathon or to just start working out, take into consideration where you are now and where you want to be in the end. If you do not do any physical activity, start by doing 10 minutes a day for the first two weeks, then build up to 10-minute workouts twice a day for several more weeks. Next, put the time together for 20 minutes at one time. Try adding more physical activity every other week to work toward building your endurance and becoming accustomed to physical activity.
If your goal is to be healthier in 2020, remember you need 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week and strengthening activities at least two times a week for your major muscle groups. Small step really make a big difference for your overall health. Remember life changes happen slowly.
Start this year to make small changes to your health. It can be as easy as drinking less soda pop, eating more vegetables or working out an extra day a week. Mainly, keep changes small so you do not let your big goals side track you from the important goal of being healthier this year.
One of my favorite things to do is try new recipes, so I have included some recipes with fun ways to utilize vegetables. Foodhero.org has so many great recipes that incorporate fruits and vegetables. Give one a try this week as part of your steps to health in 2020.
