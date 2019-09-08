A pizzeria with more than 200 outlets in California but only one in Oregon is set to open a new restaurant near Roseburg High School early next year.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza — the official pizza of the San Francisco 49ers — could open as soon as January if everything goes right, said franchise owner James Smith. The property at 722 W. Harvard will also house Cascades Coffee House, he said.
“I love coffee and I love pizza, so this just worked out so I can combine both passions,” Smith said.
The pizzeria will employ about two dozen part-time employees and a full-time manager, while the coffee shop will employ about a dozen people, Smith said.
Smith also owns the Mountain Mike’s in Medford, which he said sells more than 100 pizzas on a normal weekday and double that on weekends.
Smith bought the franchise two years ago and has the rights to develop Mountain Mike’s in all of Oregon, where he would like to eventually open 20 locations.
“We’re just ready to share our wonderful pizza with all Oregonians,” he said.
The first Mountain Mike’s opened in Palo Alto, California in 1978. Today there are more than 200 Mountain Mike’s in California; there are also two in the Reno area, one in Utah and the one in Medford.
In addition to pizzas, Mountain Mike’s menu includes chicken wings, garlic sticks, jalapeño poppers, an all-you-can-eat salad bar and beer and wine.
Smith said the idea to open a Mountain Mike’s in Roseburg came from comments he would often get from patrons in the Medford pizzeria who lived in this area.
“They kept saying, ‘You need to put one in Roseburg,’” Smith said. “I kept hearing Roseburg, Roseburg, so it was on my mind. Roseburg is a natural place to get into.”
Pence Construction in Portland will build the pizzeria and coffee shop, which will be housed in adjoining suites. Smith said construction should begin within a couple of weeks and he is hoping for a January or February opening date.
