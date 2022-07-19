Did you know that there are over 600 different types of bees in Oregon? And most play a role in helping make many of our favorite foods through a process called pollination.
It all starts when a bee is looking for nectar. This sweet liquid is usually produced at the base of a flower and provides bees with all the daily calories they need to fly around and look for pollen.
Pollen, a powdery dust that forms on the anthers of flowers, is a protein packed food that the bee forages and takes back to the nest to feed offspring. When bees forage, the fuzzy hairs on their bodies help them pick up tiny grains of pollen.
As bees travel from flower to flower, some of the pollen they've been collecting is left behind. If the pollen from one flower makes it to the stigma of another flower of the same type, and conditions are just right, the flower is fertilized.
The flower is then pollinated. It starts making seeds that can be used to grow plants that produce the fruits and vegetables we like to eat.
Some bees have a very refined palate and feed only on a certain type of plant or family of plants. Others like the variety that comes from agricultural, cultivated and wild plants.
Most of Oregon's wild bees prefer to nest in the ground, making small tunnels. Some bees are social and share the work of building a nest, foraging for food and caring for young. But most Oregon bees are solitary.
And then there's the Cuckoo Bee. It doesn't forage for pollen or build a nest. Instead, it takes over an existing nest and lay eggs right next to another female's eggs. When the Cuckoo Bee's eggs hatch into larva, they will destroy the offspring of the other bee and are free to consume all of the pollen left by the female who made the nest.
Crops in other states rely on Oregon bees to help pollinate their crops, too! Every year, almond growers in California bring Oregon Honey-Bee hives to their orchards to help pollinate their fruit.
Honey-Bees pollinate many different types of plants and are easy to manage. For hundreds of years, beekeepers have known how to raise them in portable nests that can be moved from field to field.
In Oregon, they are one of the only pollinators of carrots. This vegetable is mainly grown for the seeds produced by the carrot flower. Farmers from around the world grow carrots from Oregon carrot seeds.
Honey-Bees make tasty honey, too! Following are some recipes from foodhero.org that use this amazing ingredient.
So, this summer, when you take a bite out of a juicy tomato or enjoy a slice of sweet watermelon, thank a bee!
