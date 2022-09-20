Yeah, school’s back in session! That means meeting new teachers, reuniting with old friends and getting back into familiar routines.
If packing a school lunch is one of them, here are some tips to keep your kids’ lunches simple, healthy, and inexpensive.
Offer variety
Include choices from each food group — fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy. If that’s too much, aim for foods from three of the groups.
Focus on protein and grains to keep little tummies full and happy longer. Hard boiled eggs, Food Hero’s Hummus with Tahini, sunflower seeds, tofu and turkey are all great protein options. Whole-grain crackers, breads, tortillas, cereals and Food Hero’s Healthy Carrot Cake Cookies are easy to pack and full of fiber.
Get kids involved
Depending on their age, kids can peel fruits, assemble salads, measure, scoop and slice. Have your kids help you make a big batch of Food Hero’s DIY Trail Mix and portion it into individual servings for the week. This recipe also makes a great “after school” snack.
Let kids participate in grocery shopping for their school lunches. Reward them by letting them choose their favorite fruit to pack in their lunch.
Think about their drinks
Skip the juice boxes. Make water and low-fat or fat-free dairy milk easy options. Use a re-useable water bottle to save money and protect the environment. Have containers filled, in the fridge, and ready to go!
Safety first
Use hot/cold packs to keep food safe and delicious.
Connect at mealtime
While you probably won’t be able to do this during your kids’ school lunch breaks, eat meals together whenever possible. Turn off the TV and put away phones and tablets so you can “unplug” and focus on healthy foods and each other. Be sure to visit foodhero.org for more tasty, budget-friendly recipes. Here’s wishing you a yours a productive and successful school year!
Kathy Bates is a Family and Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by email at kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
