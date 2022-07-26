Centenarians in blue zones areas across the world don’t eat a lot of meat or processed foods. But they do eat plenty of beans, whole grains and veggies, which are usually grown in their own gardens.
Sardinian shepherds eat flatbread made from wheat, while Nicoyans in Costa Rica serve corn tortillas with each meal. Beans, whole grains and garden vegetables are at the heart of longevity diets.
Thrive Umpqua is continuing the transformative work of Blue Zones Project-Umpqua and making the healthy choice the easy choice. A plant slant lifestyle is one of the Thrive Umpqua longevity principles — shared lifestyle habits inspired by the people who have lived the longest.
We all know that adding more plants to our plate and eating mindfully helps us feel better and prevents costly health conditions and illnesses. We also know that actually enjoying nutritious and delicious meals on a busy schedule is easier said than done.
And, if you are trying to eat healthier by munching on more vegetables, you’re not alone. Veggies were rated number one among the foods targeted by those striving to eat healthier, according to a Tufts University study.
So how do you plant-slant? Here are some tips on how to make healthier choices when you’re in a hurry:
- Skip the fries and go for a baked potato or side salad. Forget the butter and sour cream and top your potato with salsa, olives, hummus or a cup of vegetarian chili.
- Boost nutrition by adding tomatoes, lettuce, peppers and other veggies to your sandwich. Try a plant-based meat or grilled tofu on whole grain bread and a low-fat spread like, hummus, mustard or balsamic vinegar.
- At the salad bar, pile on the dark leafy greens, carrots, peppers and other fresh vegetables. Avoid high-fat dressings and add-ons like heavy loads of cheese, bacon bits and processed meats.
- Pass up on the all-you-can-eat specials, buffets and unlimited salad bars. If you do choose the buffet, fill up on salads, soups and veggies first. Use a small plate and get some steps in when you make trips back.
- Like wraps? Choose fillings like rice and/or beans mixed with grilled veggies or tofu with flavorful toppings and sauces and use whole wheat tortillas.
- Grabbing dinner at the supermarket deli? Select veggie sandwiches, bean burritos (microwave there in the store), salads and fresh fruit.
- For a quick lunch at your desk, have single-serve packages of crackers, fruit, peanut butter, soup, hummus or beans handy.
- Plan ahead to avoid the donut parade or vending machine, which often offers unhealthy temptations when the snack attack hits.
- Try Thrive Umpqua Certified restaurants for delicious plant-slant options. Go to thriveumpqua.com for the up-to-date list.
Top 5 ways to think outside the lunch boxYour lunch box doesn’t have to be boring. Try adding more brightly colored vegetables and fruits to your lunches for flavor and nutrition:
- Pack a salad. Start with dark, leafy greens, which contain vitamins, including iron and folate, as well as cancer-fighting antioxidants. Combine greens like baby spinach leaves with dark lettuces, such as Romaine, for a delicious green salad. Top your salad with a healthy, low-fat dressing. Make your own by using sesame or sunflower seeds or almonds or cashews, mixed with a flavored vinegar or lemon juice. Throw in some berries or chopped herbs such as mint, cilantro, basil, or chives to boost flavor and health benefits.
- Eat fresh. Summer is the perfect time of year to enjoy a fresh and colorful mix of foods. Try a different color each day — each has a variety of vitamins and minerals that work together to protect your health.
Red: Tomatoes, watermelon, strawberries, red grapes, raspberries, red peppers, beets.
Orange: Apricots, cantaloupe, carrots, papaya, peaches, oranges, potatoes, yams.
Green: Broccoli, lettuce and other greens, spinach, chives, peas, kiwi fruit, green peppers.
White: Cabbage, cauliflower, onions, garlic, scallions, leeks, potatoes.
Purple/Blue: Blueberries, blackberries, red cabbage, raisins, eggplant, potatoes.
Yellow: Corn, yellow peppers, bananas, squash, pineapple.
- Add a protein punch. Foods high in protein, like beans, tofu and lentils, give you important folate and minerals, plus an energy boost!
- Don’t forget the whole grains. Try whole grain options like cooked rice, millet, quinoa, amaranth or whole wheat pasta to add extra fiber, vitamins, and minerals to your lunchtime meals.
- Throw in a baked potato with broccoli in your lunch bag for quick energy on the go.
Now you’re ready to dig in and enjoy your nutritious and tasty lunch box.
