summer-rolls-la-horiz-2-1536x1024 (1) copy.tiff

Get creative and make it your own version of these spring rolls with all kinds of thinly sliced veggies or other ingredients like tofu.

 Courtesy of allwaysdelicious.com

Centenarians in blue zones areas across the world don’t eat a lot of meat or processed foods. But they do eat plenty of beans, whole grains and veggies, which are usually grown in their own gardens.

As a rural community builder, TEDx presenter, keynote speaker, and mission-driven community leader, Juliete Palenshus is an accomplished and engaging presenter on the achievement of vibrant and thriving communities. She serves as a champion for well-being in her roles as the Community Engagement Director for Thrive Umpqua, Executive Director of UC-VEG, Vice Chair of the Community Advisory Council for the Umpqua Health Alliance, and Vice President of the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.