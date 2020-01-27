With my love for fermented foods, I’m getting used to the incredulous looks and questions of “you fermented what?!” It hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm, however, as I continue to experiment with different foods to preserve using natural fermentation.
Some experiments have been more enjoyable than others, but the one I make the most — and my family loves — is sauerkraut.
The need to preserve food has been a problem for humans for as long as they have needed to eat. Before refrigeration, options were limited. Fermentation was one of the natural methods of saving food that has been used for thousands of years by many different cultures around the world.
Sauerkraut was started in China during the building of the Great Wall when the workers survived on rice and cabbage. To preserve the cabbage, they would ferment it with rice wine. As the concept caught on and spread to Europe, they began salting the cabbage to preserve it, which is what is still done today.
The process of making kraut is fairly simple. It’s done by covering the cabbage with brine. This staves off unfriendly bacteria that would rot the vegetable and be toxic to humans, allowing the lactic acid bacteria and enzymes take over and began to break down the cabbage to make it more digestible.
This process takes days to months depending on your taste buds. Fermenting kraut is cost effective, since all that is needed for ingredients is a head of cabbage and salt. Utensils needed are a large bowl, knife and cutting board, a quart mason jar and lid, and masher of some sort, which is optional.
There are a lot fancier tools out there, however, they are not necessary. I used a potato masher until I realized I could massage the kraut with my hands with the same results. I also discovered that you should avoid using metal when preparing kraut, so using clean hands was the better option.
Kraut is full of vitamin C, A, the whole B complex, potassium and some vitamin K. It also has healthy fiber, phytochemicals and antioxidants. The probiotics that the fermentation provides can be important for gastrointestinal well-being, healthy immune function and may lower the risk of colon cancer.
The fermentation extends the shelf life of the cabbage and provides these crucial nutrients during the long winter months when and where fresh vegetables are not available. Sailors used to carry kraut in barrels for long voyages to keep from getting scurvy.
Included is my favorite kraut recipe because I added ginger and turmeric for taste and their anti-inflammatory benefits. Please note, if you use your hands to massage the kraut, the turmeric can cause your hands to be stained yellow temporarily.
Because of the acidic pH of the kraut, do not store in metal containers. Enjoy kraut on salads, sandwiches, in smoothies, as a side dish or a healthy snack.
