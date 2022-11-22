There’s a comfort to be found with soy, with its centuries of cultivation and frequent consumption in the “Blue Zones.”
Blue Zones are the communities around the world where people live especially long and healthy lives. Their common consumption of plants, and particularly legumes, has attracted attention to the humble but powerful food group.
Soybeans have charmed their way into many meals, as whole beans, tofu, tempeh, miso, soy sauce and various processed foods.
They’re a special bean. One cup of cooked soybeans nourishes the body with good complex carbohydrates, 30 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber, 120 milligrams of calcium and a hefty amount of other nutrients. Compared to other beans, soybeans even have a bit of fat, giving them a smooth texture and wide range of uses in the kitchen. With 15 grams of fiber, one is well on their way to eating up the commonly recommended daily fiber intake of 40 grams.
With the nutrient profile just mentioned, one can imagine how soybeans can do a body good. In contrast to simple carbohydrates like sugar, this complex carbohydrate provides a slowly digested fuel to the body that supports satiety and balanced blood sugar levels. The protein is high quality, with all the building blocks, or amino acids, for making our own proteins after digestion. They’re tasty and they fit well into a healthy lifestyle.
More recent and comprehensive research, as summarized by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, shows that “eating whole soy foods may reduce the risk of breast cancer and several other types of cancer, fibroids, and even inflammation. Soy is helpful for bone health, heart health, and menopausal symptoms.”
Organic, non-GMO, whole soy foods are used in the treatment of breast cancer and other diseases by experts like Dr. Kristi Funk for its anticancer and antiestrogenic effect. Soybeans are also touted with improving cardiovascular health, preventing metabolic diseases like diabetes, and supporting longevity. Let’s check them out!
How does one enjoy soy? PCRM said, “like most other plant foods, the healthiest soy foods are the least processed. Young soybeans, also called edamame, can be steamed and eaten right from their pods. Soybeans are also used to make other foods such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh and miso, as well as soy meats and cheeses.”
Try snagging a block of tempeh from the grocery store and marinate slices in a salty, sweet, smoky marinade, to make a plant-based “bacon.” Plant-based bacon satisfies the palate and appetite, without the excess saturated fat and cholesterol in meat-based bacon.
Soy tempeh is a fermented food that comes together synergistically between Rhizopus fungus and whole soybeans. The process of making tempeh may have originated in Indonesia, where it is described in centuries old cookbooks. The friendly fungus ferments the soybeans, creating a meshwork that holds the beans together in a solid mass. Tempeh has a dense, rich texture that can be crumbled or sliced.
Curious to give it a try? Here’s the tempting tempeh recipe. Of note, for unpasteurized tempeh, boil for 15 minutes before cooking with it. This process helps ensure the tempeh is clean and ready to eat. Have no fear, boiled tempeh maintains its shape and texture and even has improved flavor. The marinated strips can be pan fried with oil or with the steam from a splash of water in the pan.
Enjoy the tempeh as a snack, crumbled on a salad, layered in a sandwich, tossed into a veggie stir fry, or alongside your tofu scramble mimicking a more classic American breakfast. This is just one way to incorporate soybeans into a meal and support health and longevity.
