Strawberries are the first fruit to ripen in the spring. The wild version of this sweet treat has been eaten by people around the world since ancient times. Records show that the strawberry was grown in Rome as early as 200 BC. The berries were used to treat depression, high fevers and sore throats.
England grew the first garden strawberry during the late 18th century. Before this, wild strawberries and cultivated selections from wild strawberry species were the common source of the fruit. Unfortunately, the berries were small or tough and lacked flavor.
In the 1600s, the Virginia strawberry of North America reached Europe. However, the spread of this new relatively hardy species was slow and not appreciated. This changed dramatically when a French spy brought the Chilean strawberry from Chile to France in 1714.
This species of strawberry had a quality the others lacked — size. It had fewer but larger flowers and tended to produce larger fruits. These two new world species were accidentally cross-pollinated, giving rise to the modern strawberry.
Strawberries are grown in every state in the U.S., but California leads the pack. Oregon ranks third after California and Florida. Strawberries are the fifth highest consumed fresh fruit by weight in the U.S.
In fact, 94% of households in the U.S. eat strawberries. This low-cal treat contains beneficial amounts of Vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folate and fiber. And strawberries are known to block cancer causing substances, as well as retroviruses. It’s no wonder that the yearly consumption of strawberries has increased steadily since 1970.
When choosing strawberries, make sure they’re firm with a bright red color. Avoid fruits that are dull, shriveled, mushy or moldy. Leaving the green caps attached will help berries stay fresh longer. If possible, choose local berries, as they may be riper and more flavorful.
Oregon’s peak strawberry season is May, June and July. Smaller amounts are also available through September. Frozen berries with no added sugar may be a good choice for best flavor when strawberries are not in season.
Plan to eat or freeze strawberries very soon after picking for the best flavor and texture. If you’re going to refrigerate, do not wash or remove the green caps. Keeping the berries dry helps to delay spoilage and they can remain refrigerated for up to three days.
Wash strawberries under cool running water just before serving. Drain and remove caps by twisting or cutting them off. For longer storage, freeze cleaned, whole berries on a baking sheet. When firm, transfer to a freezer bag or container. Label and date. Use within a year for best quality.
Did you know that Cincinnati, Ohio, growers were the first to ship fresh, chilled strawberries in 1843 by placing ice on top of boxes containing the berries?
Whether fresh or frozen, strawberries are a great addition to many recipes. Just try Food Hero’s Frozen Strawberry Yogurt, Strawberry Salsa and Banana Berry Smoothie.
You will see why I’m sweet on strawberries!
Ingredients 4 cups frozen strawberries (unsweetened) 1 cup non-fat plain yogurt 3 Tablespoons sugar Directions Wash hands with soap and water. Combine frozen strawberries, yogurt and sugar in a blender or food processor. Blend until creamy, about two to four minutes. Serve immediately or freeze in an air-tight container or frozen treat molds for up to one month. Frozen leftovers will be very firm. Scrape into serving bowls with a spoon.
Ingredients 1 cup slice banana (1 medium banana) 1 cup frozen strawberries (unsweetened) 1 cup nonfat or low-fat (1%) milk 1 cup orange juice Directions Wash hands with soap and water. Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. If too thick, add a small amount of cold water and blend again. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Ingredients 1-1/2 cups fresh strawberries, chopped small (about 1/2 pound) 1/2 jalapeno pepper, minced 1/4 cup onion, minced 2 Tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped 1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice Directions Wash hands with soap and water. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Flavors will blend if refrigerated for 30 minutes or more before serving. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
