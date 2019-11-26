It is Thanksgiving week and I should be discussing turkeys or cranberries, but as I was cracking commercially raised eggs into a bowl, I felt compelled to discuss the amazing benefits, nutrition and taste of real, fresh, farm raised eggs.
My family generally raises our own hens and use the eggs; however, our hens were too old and we recently had to give them away to live the rest of their lives as pets. Normally, I buy eggs if I need them from the local farmers market, but it was an egg emergency and I bought commercial eggs.
Needless to say, those fresh eggs have been dearly missed as we wait for our new hens. The rich golden yolks, sturdy whites and deep flavor is so superior to that of commercial, conventionally raised eggs.
There are so many uses for eggs in cooking beyond just fried or scrambled for breakfast. They are used in baking for structure and leavening, clarifying stocks and broths and for enhancing the flavor of dishes. They are also used as a coating to fry foods, to emulsify ingredients such as in mayonnaise or as an aerator such as in meringue.
Eggs are a food budget saver, too, since they are a great source of protein at 6 grams of protein per egg and they are surprisingly filling. Hard boiled eggs make a cheap, healthy snack when you’re on the go. If you have an abundance, eggs are freezable and if you are really brave, they can be pickled.
Nutritionally speaking, pastured, free range farm eggs are more desirable because of the high-quality fat and protein. They are full of vitamins A, D, K and E. Eggs are packed with essential fatty acids and they also have the minerals selenium and iodine.
Eggs are high in choline, which is an essential nutrient for the nervous system and cell membrane health. Choline plays an important role in brain function specifically with memory. Farm raised eggs have been found to be lower in cholesterol and saturated fats, according to some studies. The nutrients in eggs are also easily absorbable and the color of the outside shell does not change the nutrition of the egg.
The health of the raising of the hen does, however, make a huge difference to the nutritional quality of the egg. Healthy, free range, pasture raised chickens eat grass and insects and get plenty of sunshine and exercise. This is a vast difference from conventionally raised hens in small, cramped cages, eating genetically modified soy or corn feed and never see the light of day with thousands of other birds in the same building.
Don’t be fooled by expensive “cage free” eggs either. All this means is the chickens are still in buildings with hundreds to thousands of other birds in buildings. Therefore, choosing eggs that are pasture raised is not only beneficial nutritionally, but is more humane to the birds.
It is best to get to know the farmer to find out what their raising practices are and what their flock is eating. Most local small farms treat their chickens like pets and because of their smaller flock, they can spot problems or disease quickly. Be sure to find out if their hens have plenty of time outside and if their living environment is clean and healthy for the chickens.
Fresh farm raised eggs are especially hard to beat so if deviled eggs are part of your Thanksgiving menu plan, be sure to connect with a local farmer for nutrient rich, wholesome, free range eggs.
