If you were offered the chance to live an extra five or 10 more years, and remain healthy and active, would you take it? The great news is you have that opportunity — the secret to living longer and better can be found in the simple things you do every day, like the foods you eat, the company you keep and your overall outlook on life.

Juliete Palenshus is Community Engagement Director for Thrive Umpqua.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.