If you were offered the chance to live an extra five or 10 more years, and remain healthy and active, would you take it? The great news is you have that opportunity — the secret to living longer and better can be found in the simple things you do every day, like the foods you eat, the company you keep and your overall outlook on life.
People living in the original Blue Zones areas share common lifestyle principles that contribute to their remarkable longevity, and healthier, happier lives. When a team of researchers and scientists set out on a seven-year quest to learn from their wisdom, they identified five places in the world, called Blue Zones.
These are areas where people enjoy active lives, with less illness well into their golden years. Although each Blue Zones area has its own recipe for living longer, there are common ingredients that their residents share, which all contribute to their well-being.
A cross-cultural distillation of these practices makes it easy for anyone to lean into longevity. While some of these principles may be intuitive, others may be practices you haven’t considered as part of your health regimen.
- Connect: Surround yourself with people who support positive behaviors, participate in your faith and value loving relationships!
- Live on Purpose: Live each day “on purpose” and add up to 7 years to your life.
- Move More: Find creative ways to move more throughout the day.
- Unwind: Alleviate stress through healthy habits. Make it a daily ritual.
- Positive Outlook: Create happiness wherever you are with gratitude and mindfulness.
- Plant Slant: Put more fruits and vegetables on your plate. Don’t stuff yourself and enjoy with gratitude.
Where are you strong and where can you lean-in a little further? Boost your own well-being by applying the longevity principles to your daily life.
You don’t have to take on all of these lifestyle behaviors at once to enjoy their benefits. After all, perfection is not the end goal. Improving your well-being is not about adding more to your to do list, or restricting yourself to “do this, not that”.
It’s about simplifying and doing the little things that add more meaning and fulfillment.
These longevity principles can add richness to your life by encouraging you to slow down, prioritize time with the people you love, appreciate, and spend time with your friends, eat foods that give you energy and vibrancy, find time for spirituality, and do activities you enjoy.
Four ways to enjoy a longer, healthier life
- Move More. Instead of thinking of it as exercise, focus on making your lifestyle more active. Ride your bike instead of driving. Walk to the store. At work, take the stairs rather than the elevator, park at the far end of the parking lot, and go for walking breaks or walking meetings. Build activity into your lifestyle by doing what you enjoy.
- Add more plants to your plate — they are full of fiber, phytochemicals, minerals and nutrients to fill you up and are low in calories. Beans, including fava, black, soy and lentils, are the cornerstone of most centenarian diet in Blue Zones. Learn to love beans and eat them daily!
- Love and Be Loved. Social isolation may be one of the biggest impacts on human mortality. Blue Zones area centenarians prioritize social support like they do their work, scheduling social time with friends on a regular basis, while enjoying healthy drinks, snacks, and movement. Get together often with the ones you cherish. Having a strong social network of friends and family can enhance your sense of well-being and purpose.
- Take Time to Unwind. Make time to slow down and enjoy life’s simple pleasures — like a colorful sunset, a nap, meditation or some time in a hammock with a friend. Life is short. Don’t run so fast you miss it.
Test your smartsBy adopting the right lifestyle habits, you could add at least 10 years to your life and suffer from less chronic illnesses.
a. True b. False
The correct answer is: a. True.
Scientific studies like the Danish Twin Study suggest that, at the most, only 25% of how long you will live is dictated by your genes. The other >75% is determined by your lifestyle and the everyday choices you make.
The small steps you take every day to improve your well-being can make a big difference in the way you feel now and down the road.
To learn more about this and Thrive Umpqua, contact connect@thriveumpqua.com, like and follow Thrive Umpqua on Facebook and Instagram and visit thriveumpqua.com. Together, we’re making the healthy choice the easy choice and building a community where we can all thrive!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.