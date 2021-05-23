Need a quick recommendation on what to drink? Here are some of Douglas County’s finest brews.
Backside Brewing — Golden Peach Ale
The perfect pairing for a hot summer day, the Golden Peach Ale drinks like a Belgian-style blonde ale, but with a sweet touch of peach.
ABV: 5%
IBU: 22
North Forty — Trailhead Kolsch
A crisp beer that is refreshingly light-bodied. A well-balanced Kolsch blending some cracker malt character with a slight spiciness, some grassy notes and some subtle fruity esters. Pours a light golden color with a white head.
ABV: 5%
IBU: 20
Two-Shy — Over It
Brewed during the pandemic, Over It is a limited release double dry-hopped, fruit-infused, milkshake hazy peach IPA.
ABV: 7.9%
IBU: 69
Draper — Wit Bat
A limited marionberry cider with wild coriander.
ABV: 6.4%
IBU: Indeterminate
Old 99 — For the Win
A true Northwest Style India Pale Ale offering a subtle malt sweetness with a five-hop blend adding just the right amount of bitterness and aroma.
ABV: 7%
IBU: 70
Lookingglass — SpringTime IPA
A clean, crisp and hoppy IPA. It’s light-bodied, light in color, high in IBUs and easy on the palate.
ABV: 6.3%
IBU: 69
Oran Mor Mead — Sol
We know it’s not beer, but Sol is an orange blossom honey traditional mead. Pure orange blossom honey is stainless steel fermented to create this beautifully clear mead. Sol is semi-sweet, with a delightful bouquet of lemon flower, green apples, orange blossom and citrus peel. It’s balanced with a wonderfully round mouthfeel and bright acidity on the finish.
ABV: 12.9%
RS: 3.2%
McMenamins — Ruby Ale
A light, crisp and refreshingly fruity ale, the Ruby Ale has notes of raspberry.
ABV: 4.1%
IBU: 5
