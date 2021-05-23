Like virtually every other aspect of society, one Roseburg brewery is scrambling to get back up to speed.
During the past year, Lyle and Danielle Hruda have been in a constant mode of shifting gears at their Two Shy Brewery, located at 1308 NW Park St.
“It’s been a lot like a game of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’” Danielle Hruda said in April of the 14 months since the world was thrust into the coronavirus pandemic. “We have had some of the worst months since we very first started (in 2009), and we’ve had times when we would do two months of business in a month.
“It’s ‘Green Light’ now, and we have people in a bunch of counties saying ‘We’ll take kegs,’ and then you’re like ‘Oh, now there’s none left!’ It’s constantly changing. We can go to bed tonight and ‘this’ is our business model, and we can wake up tomorrow and ‘that’ is our business model.”
The Hrudas started their brewery out of their garage in 2009. Danielle Hruda said the brewery never really had a traditional “signature” beer, as they started brewing multiple varieties at the same time.
“We’ve had a variety of beers from the get-go,” Danielle Hruda said. “We like beer, so we tried to have one for each of the styles we like the most.”
The origin of the brewery’s name was born in the Hruda’s garage. At the time, bottling was done out of a 5-gallon brewing system. Five gallons, in theory, is enough beer to fill two complete cases of 22-ounce bottles.
“But every time we’d get to the bottling, they would come up two bottles shy,” Danielle Hruda said. “They would be like, ‘We’re two shy!’ and ‘Oh, we’re two shy again!’”
(It apparently had nothing to do with the 1983 hit pop song by English band Kajagoogoo.)
She explained that brewers generally tend to end up with self-deprecating names, and when the Hrudas decided to open a full-on brewery, “Two Shy just kind of fit.”
While not boasting a signature beer, one beer in particular helped push the couple into deciding to go full-time into the brewing business. The couple entered their favorite amber ale into a home brewer’s competition, where it won Best in Class for ambers as well as Best in Show.
“We thought, ‘well, it must be dead on then,’” Danielle Hruda said. And Dead On Amber was born. “Besides, the guys like writing ‘DOA’ on the bottle caps.”
That particular beer proved to be the couple’s catalyst.
“That’s one of the reasons we started a brewery,” Danielle Hruda said. “If people actually like the beer, and not just our friends telling us they like it, then maybe we should make more of it.”
As business begins to pick back up and Two Shy’s distribution demand continues to grow, Danielle Hruda said staffing the brewery is a top priority. The brewery is still hiring some positions, as only one payroll employee returned from before the pandemic began.
Lyle Hruda is joined in the brewing and bottling aspect by Titus James — “One of the fastest canners around,” Danielle said — while Adam Armstrong and Martin Myers are the primary brewers. Shannon Adams and Lea Jones generally work the main floor and tasting room.
“Everyone kind of does a little bit of everything,” Danielle Hruda said.
Sam Carter, co-owner of the Azalea Mountain Store, has been brought on in a part-time capacity to help expand Two Shy’s distribution opportunities. The brewery currently distributes to Ashland and Bandon and is exploring expansion opportunities to the north. Their beer is available in some local stores, with more local possibilities on the horizon.
The brewery does not have its own kitchen. Instead, a rotation of food trucks provide the grub every day:
• Chinese Xiang Cuisine on Mondays
• Beast Burgers on Tuesdays
• Burgers & Q on Wednesdays and Saturdays
• Smokey G’s BBQ on Thursdays and Fridays
