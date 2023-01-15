For the first time since 2019, Umpqua Community College students will have the opportunity to consistently purchase hot meals on campus. The Friendly Kitchen, a local nonprofit, will begin providing those meals on Jan. 17.
The arrangement just sort of happened, according to Friendly Kitchen board chair Phyllis Fox.
“They were looking for someone to utilize this amazing facility,” Fox explained. “And we were looking for a new place. We had very much outgrown the church, we were just bursting at the seams.”
The Friendly Kitchen has been feeding low income and disabled seniors in Roseburg through the Meals on Wheels program since 1972, though it did not obtain its nonprofit status until the following year.
According to newly appointed executive director Katelyn Dion, the program first started out of someone’s home. It began serving meals from Faith Lutheran Church on Kenwood Avenue before eventually moving to the First United Methodist Church on Harvard Avenue.
Today, some 20 kitchen helpers and 38 drivers deliver over 200 meals a day, delivering three days a week. However, those deliveries include meals for days the organization does not deliver as well.
Each meal is dietician approved and prepared by one of the nonprofit’s three kitchen staff. Steven Fair-Harrison, a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, said students will have the option to choose between fast food items such as hamburgers and chicken tenders or the meal prepared for Meals on Wheels clients that day.
The goal is to offer USDA-Certified, low-sodium meals approved by the program’s dietician as close to cost as possible to keep pricing reasonable for students — though Fair-Harrison said he doesn’t always follow those strict guidelines.
“It’s good food,” Dion said. “It’s not the plain, boring food you might expect from a prepared meal. You can taste that it is made with love.”
The lack of hot food on campus is a concern UCC president Rachel Pokrandt has heard about a lot in the year and a half she has held her position. She was looking for someone to utilize the space, but somewhere in the talks with the Friendly Kitchen’s former executive director, the two realized they could help each other.
“They were touring the kitchen and I was telling them about the issue of hot food service and we both sort of looked at each other and had this aha! moment. This could be the perfect partnership. They needed a bigger space and they are making food anyway, so they could make food for our students as well,” Pokrandt said.
Pokrandt emphasized that the college campus, including the library and cafeteria, is open to the community. She also said she plans to volunteer some of her own time with the Friendly Kitchen, just so she can help continue to build within her community.
That will fit in well with one of Fox’s goals, which is to find more volunteers amongst the college’s staff and students.
The Friendly Kitchen officially has a two year lease on the campus kitchen, but Pokrandt hopes it is a partnership that lasts much longer.
“It’s so important for all of us that work in small communities to make sure we’re connected with each other and talking about what we’re working on,” Pokrandt said. “So often, I’ll have those community conversations and you realize that you could be partnering with somebody and make it happen faster and better.”
