Beets are one of those vegetables we either love or hate, yet they’re packed full of nutrients and are one of the easiest crops to grow.
Beets are the Oregon Harvest of the Month for May, so we’ll discuss everything about them and why we should love them!
Beets can be planted in the Umpqua Valley in March — around the time that apple trees start to bloom. For large roots, they need to be spaced about 5 feet apart, so plant and thin. Beets love well drained soil that holds moisture well, so don’t forget to build your soil with lots of compost throughout the year.
Beet greens are a tasty treat that can be harvested before the roots are ready, just be sure you don’t cut off all the greens leaving nothing for the roots. There are several varieties of beets, each with a slightly different flavor. Try white or golden beets if you have experienced the stains that can come along with those deep red beets.
Beets are packed with nutrients our bodies need. They are high in iron, folate, vitamin C, potassium, fiber and magnesium.
Fiber helps with digestion and most Americans don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables each day, so fiber is something we could all use more of.
Folate is essential for brain development and iron carries oxygen in our blood, so it makes beets a heart healthy food. One cup of beets can provide around 37% of your recommended daily allowance of folate, so eat up for brain power!
Magnesium is essential for energy production and glucose regulation as well as bone development. It also works with calcium and potassium to carry ions across cell membranes, which helps with muscle contraction and nerve impulses. With 7% of our RDA of magnesium, beets are a great way to get those nutrients and keep our bodies strong.
My favorite way to eat beets is to roast them in the oven with salt, pepper and olive oil, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy beets. Try them in a smoothie, shred them like a carrot and add them to coleslaw for a beautiful color or just add shredded beets to your salad. You don’t even have to cook them that way and they boost your vitamin intake.
Make a root vegetable stew for those chilly days when our root crops are being harvested like carrots, turnips and parsnips. Beets are so versatile and can be savory or sweet and add a nice earthy flavor to meals.
For canned beats, look for unsalted to reduce your sodium intake. Unsalted beets are a fun and unusual addition to smoothies and you’ll find a recipe for the Un-beat-able Berry Smoothie on FoodHero.org.
When roasting beets, they can be peeled or not. I like to peel them, then cut them into large chunks and roast for less work once they’re done.
If you’re on the fence about beets, give one of these recipes a try. Experiment and see if you find a new love for them! There are so many ways to enjoy beets.
