Food is medicine: Doctors are prescribing broccoli and bananas!
Now going into its fifth year, Thrive Umpqua and partners have been operating a produce prescription program so providers can refer patients to fresh food instead of pharmacies.
This simple and effective program is connecting the medical system and the food sector by creating a relationship between clinic staff, their patients, local farmers and family-owned stores in food apartheids and making the healthy choice the easy choice.
The program is designed to address food insecurity and chronic illness by increasing accessibility to, and consumption of, fresh fruits and vegetables. The program empowers health care providers to ‘prescribe’ produce to community members who screen positive for food insecurity and/or chronic illness.
Participants then ‘fill’ their prescriptions at participating sites, coming home with more fresh produce to supplement their diet.
Starting small, with an 8-week pilot, one provider and one farmers market in 2018, and now expanded to a six month annual program, VeggieRx-Umpqua was launched by the Thrive Umpqua Food Systems Committee. Representatives from the committee attended the Oregon Community Food Systems Network training on VeggieRx to learn about program best-practices from around the state.
Seed funding from Mercy Foundation allowed the program to start just a few months later with Dr. Heidi Beery referring patients to the program that experienced chronic illness and/or food insecurity. The single redemption site at the time, the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market, exchanged participants paper vouchers for fresh produce.
Through pre-and-post assessments, outcomes were impressive even after such a short time, and during a less than optimal time in our lengthy growing season.
With much evolution in the program, 2023 participants will be able to enroll in the program at Evergreen Family Medicine, Aviva Health, Adapt and Umpqua Health Newton Creek. Umpqua Health Alliance will cover the cost of participants referred to the program through the new community information exchange, UniteUs.
Rather than toting around cumbersome paper vouchers, they now swipe a special Fresh Connect debit card with a loaded balance designed for purchasing fresh produce at participating sites.
At the start of the program, participants will be greeted at redemption sites by UC-VEG volunteers with recipes, seasonal food samples, tours of the market and general education about healthy eating. Thrive Umpqua will also team up with OSU Extension and UC-VEG to provide cooking classes and garden workshops designed for VeggieRx-Umpqua participants at the program mid-point.
Since 2018, 446 households have been enrolled with each patient receiving $40-$80 per month depending on their household size. A total of 769 pounds have been lost by participants, of whom 81% experience food insecurity.
According to outcomes from former years, we can expect that participants will lower their body mass index, increase their consumption of fruit and vegetables and experience a reduction in food insecurity and financial stress. The program will also result in an increase in produce sales for participating retailers and local farmers at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market and the Canyonville Farmers Market and support an effort to provide access to fresh produce in downtown Roseburg.
Over the course of the programs, the daily fruit and vegetable consumption by participants increases by 1.5 cups on average, with 97% having reported that VeggieRx-Umpqua made a difference in their health.
Seventy-four percent of participants said that they tried new fruits and vegetables during the program and 81% rated their overall experience with the programs as “good” or “excellent.” Anecdotally, participants shared that they had more energy, slept better, lost weight, lowered cholesterol, decreased blood pressure, lowered their A1c (a Type 2 Diabetes marker) and felt better about themselves.
By changing a midday snack from junk food to healthy fruits and vegetables, one happy participant lost 70 unwanted pounds.
To learn more about this and other Thrive Umpqua programs, contact connect@thriveumpqua.com. Like and follow Thrive Umpqua on Facebook and Instagram. Together, we’re creating a community where we can all thrive.
