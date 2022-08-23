For lasting results, you can’t put a changed person into an unchanged environment.
More specifically, when unhealthy choices are so much easier, one is only likely to make healthy choices for so long through willpower alone.
That’s why Thrive Umpqua strives to make it easy, fun and convenient for everyone to make healthy choices in the places where we they spend the most time. Working toward this objective over the last five years, the Umpqua Valley is now a Certified Blue Zones Community®.
The Thrive Umpqua well-being initiative, continuing the transformative work of Blue Zones Project-Umpqua, is inspired by the wisdom of people around the world who are living the longest. In fact, they’re living to age 100, in some cases 10 times more than the average person in the U.S., with a fraction of the chronic illness.
While there are many contributing factors to explain this, one habit found in the original five Blue Zones areas (Loma Linda, California; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Okinawa, Japan; and Ikaria, Greece) is leaning in to eating plants — or as we like to call it, eating with a plant-slant.
Blue Zones centenarians center their diets around robust consumption of fruits and vegetables, often coming from their own gardens. They also tend to eat a lot of beans, snack on nuts and are mindful as they consume; that includes listening to their bodies as they are eating and stopping before they stuff themselves.
This practice allows the brain to catch up with the stomach, enabling comfortable digestion and calorie management. While some of them eat animal products, they reserve it as a treat for special occasions and consume it in small quantities a few times per month.
Dr. Terry Mason, chief operating officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health in Chicago, says that we can “create the right environment in our bodies to prevent many diseases from ever occurring” and that “eating a healthy diet, high in plant fiber, can make a significant contribution to creating this optimal environment.”
Fiber is a big deal. The overall fiber deficiency in the Standard American Diet rarely makes headlines. People who eat 40 grams of fiber a day experience what seems like a miraculous absence of chronic illness, yet the average American eats only 10-15 grams a day.
Mason mentions a proclamation issued by the American Medical Association challenging all medical institutions to reduce the prevalence of unhealthy options and help people get their “five a day” of fruits and vegetables. He encourages the favoring of plant-based meals and eliminating processed meats, which are now classified as a carcinogen, from patient menus.
Dr. James Loomis, medical director of Barnard Medical Center says, “Hospitals that provide and promote fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans are likely to reduce readmissions, speed recovery times and measurably improve the long-term health of visitors, patients and staff.”
Other health professionals like Dr. Joel Kahn, author of “The Miracle of Heart Disease and Reversal,” speak about how plant-slant practices have reduced or even reversed chronic illness in their patients, giving them a chance to live longer, better and possibly even reach centenarian status.
Thrive Umpqua staff look forward to seeing continued local health improvement as we promote supportive measures at worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores and civic and faith-based communities that are making the healthy choice the easy choice.
