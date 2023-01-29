Becky Bass’s animal rehabilitation journey started with ducklings some 24 years ago. She found them in a drain pipe with no mom in sight. After calling around, she discovered there was such thing as wildlife rehab.
“It just never occurred to me would happen to wild animals out there who were injured. I figure they went to zoos or whatever,” she said. “But I found out that there was wildlife rehab and I took a class and got licensed. And I’ve been learning ever since.”
In 2021, Bass and a group of other rehabilitators in the area decided it would be in their best interest to pool their resources. From that, Forever Wild Wildlife Rescue was born.
The rescue has seven rehabilitators on staff and over 20 volunteers, which help staff the hotline and assist with rescues. They will rescue and rehabilitate any animal that Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows.
Ryan Finlay and his son Abraham were initially part of another rehab group, but have been part of the rescue team for Forever Wild Wildlife Rescue since the nonprofit was founded. Finlay is pretty sure his rescue career also began with waterbirds.
While visiting the duck pond around three years ago, the father and son rescued an injured bird — Finlay couldn’t recall if it was a duck or goose. That’s when they found Umpqua Wildlife Rescue.
Finlay said it’s the opportunity to bond with his son that keeps him involved. Abraham, who is a critter catcher, has developed an interest in birds, exploring birdwatching and wildlife photography when not engaged in usual 13-year-old activities.
“I’ve always been a big animal lover, and I have a big soft heart when it comes to injured animals and wildlife, but yeah, it’s been a great facilitator for him and I to hang out more. I mean, every wildlife rescue is an adventure,” Ryan Finlay said.
It’s a labor of love, Bass said, as it’s rather rare to make any money as a rehabber. But that doesn’t stop this group from building the very specifically designed enclosures for the animals they love. From skunk to songbirds to bobcats, each species has their own regulations when it comes to the way their pens are designed.
Most of the Forever Wild pens are located at rehabilitator’s homes. It provides ease of access, as some animals require rather time consuming commitments.
Complete rehabilitation is the goal, but the rehabber also has to maintain that animals fear of humans. Once the animal meets a certain requirement, they are released back into the wild. Those that have lost their fear of humans will attempt to engage those they come across, which could ultimately get them hurt or killed.
In order to accomplish this, Bass said she enforces a distance between them while also giving the animal something for comfort — usually a stuffed animal.
“They are afraid of me. I don’t speak around them, I never say a word. I don’t want them to know my voice,” Bass said. “I try not to let them get comfortable with me. I would rather they fight me tooth and claw while I’m taking care of them than to have them say ‘oh, I’m glad you’re here.’ I don’t want them comfortable with me.”
The most important skill, Bass said, is the ability to read an animal’s body language. You have to know when they are going to run and when they are going to fight, she said. The best way to learn is through research.
Bass will teach this and much more in March, when Forever Wild Wildlife Rescue offers a two-day basic wildlife rehabilitation class. There is no fee to attend, but attendees must be 18 years or older because participation can lead to an apprenticeship and certification.
The class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 4 and 5 at VFW Post 2468, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. Registration is required by Feb. 28. Contact foreverwilddougco@gmail.com or 541-459-4023 to register.
“It’s been a great experience for him to work with a very diverse group of people that all have a shared interest,” Finlay said of the benefits this group has had for his son. “I think it’s a great way to connect with the community and help the community and also just learn real life skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.