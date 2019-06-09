For the second year, The Oregon Community Foundation has granted Roseburg Public Library funds that will help establish our role as a gathering space that provides a variety of resources to meet the educational and recreational needs of the community.
Part of the grant, which was gifted by the Whipple Foundation Fund, will be used to develop the physical materials collection so it reflects current trends in youth literacy, recreational reading and lifelong learning.
Books, audiobooks and videos are fundamental elements of a vibrant library, and it’s vital that the library rely not solely on donations but on the expertise of professional librarians to develop the collection based on public library standards.
This funding supplements a grant received from the Douglas County Library Foundation as well as base funding set in the library’s operating budget. Other funding for materials will be provided by Friends of the Roseburg Public Library and donations and memorials from the public.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg and I are responsible for collection development based on a budget I create. At this time, 40% is spent on children’s material, which includes board and picture books as well as junior items.
Twelve percent is allocated to young adults, which also is under Aurora’s purview. That leaves 48% for adult materials, which I split at about 33% for fiction and 15% for nonfiction.
We know that children’s material is incredibly popular; in fact, 23% of the picture books and 27% of the easy readers in the library’s collection are currently checked out among about 3,700 cardholders.
We also know that new books check out at a rate proportionately greater than the general collection. New books account for 2% of our total collection but 15% of our checkouts. About half of our new books are currently checked out.
The other part of this year’s Whipple grant provides dedicated staffing to adult programming through a contract with the Douglas Education Service District.
RARE AmeriCorps participant Adrienne Groves, who has been coordinating adult programs, will complete her year of service at the end of July, and the grant will provide a seamless transition from Adrienne to Douglas ESD Event Planner Cindy Doyle.
We’re excited to continue hosting author events and history presentations, and we’re working on fall programming that includes a speaker series with Umpqua Community College and expanding our partnership with Umpqua Bank.
Thank you to the Whipple Foundation Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, the Douglas County Library Foundation, the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, and local donors for your generosity. We appreciate your support of public libraries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.