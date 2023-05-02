Avamere at Oak Park residents were enjoying their new outdoor digs Monday — several freshly planted and updated garden areas around their senior living community.
The bright spots of ranunculus, herbs and vegetables were part of a Lowe's Hometown Heroes project that happened Thursday, said Cynthia West, life enrichment director at Avamere, situated in the hills of northeast Roseburg.
Dee Jay, pro services supervisor at the Roseburg Lowe's, said the store does a project each quarter in Roseburg, and they jumped at the opportunity to improve Avamere's garden spaces.
"When Avamere reached out to us, we said, 'Oh yes, please, we want to do this for you and we want to build this for you,'” Jay said Monday.
Avamere had just come off of several weeks of COVID-related precautions and protocols, and the garden update Thursday was just what residents needed, West said.
"The energy the Lowe's team brought was amazing," said West, as she showed off the new wheelchair accessible raised beds, which are built at a height that requires no bending, allowing residents to pull their wheelchairs completely under for easier access.
West said the Lowe's employees went above state accessibility regulations, making the previously underutilized space better.
"They created it even safer," she said.
Lowe's provided soil, plants, bulbs and labor from several Lowe's employees, who spent the day, both before and after their regular work shifts, making sure the update was going to work for residents.
Christine Silva, who acts as resident counsel president, was enjoying the space Monday.
"It's not like I how I expected it, but the way it turned out is nice," she said, adding that as the beds continue to grow, the garden would offer a nice place to sit and enjoy the outdoors. Silva expects other residents will enjoy coming to do the regular deadhead and weeding work that comes with gardens.
West and Silva both noticed a fair amount of summer squash planted that will have to be managed and picked often so the prolific vegetables don't get too big.
"The kitchen better cook it too," Silva said, laughing.
In addition to the new raised beds, the Lowe's team built a new hose spigot to make watering plants easier for residents in two locations. They also replaced a potted tree at the front entrance.
Sidewalks were noticeably brighter after a pressure washing, and several new hanging flower baskets brightened the patio just outside the dinning room.
Dennis Hughes, a newer resident at Avamere, enjoyed the Thursday hubbub and was outside looking at the new flowers Monday.
"Every one of these residents love looking at the flowers," Hughes said, recounting several Lowe's Hometown Heroes projects he was part of before he retired from the home improvement store in Bakersfield, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.