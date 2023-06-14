SUTHERLIN — Organizers are stepping outside the norm Thursday with the first annual Sutherlin Prepare Fair and Fun Festival.
Held from 1-5 p.m. in Sutherlin's Central Park, the event will focus on getting ready for any sort of natural disaster.
"My past efforts in educating and preparing the city has been more formal, and it starts out with great interest at the beginning but as time goes on, the interest wanes and the idea of preparing for emergencies or disasters seem to go by the wayside eventually," said Sutherlin Deputy Emergency Manager Dennis Riggs. "So I thought that rather than doing a more formal organization to have something more fun and be educating people on how to prepare without them knowing that they're being educated."
The event includes just over a dozen vendors who will hand out a variety of information, workshops offered by master food preservers from the Oregon State University Extension office and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speeches from Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner and State Representative Virgle Osborne, food, live music and more.
"I would like them to know that during a disaster, being a community is the most important thing that you can do," Riggs said about his goals for attendees. "Relying on each other and helping each other during a disaster, because the first responders are usually going to be busy doing taking care of the disaster. Teaching them the importance of their own preparedness and not relying on outside resources to rescue them. That they themselves are going to be the first responders."
