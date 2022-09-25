EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I walked out to the mailbox the other day and there was but one get well card from a Capital Press reader, so I figure it is time to get back to writing columns.
This last card in the mailbox was from Lary and Mary Kunz of Yuma, Arizona. They must be snowbird farmers. The Lary is spelled without the double “r,” at least that was the way it came out on the computer generated greeting card which simply said:
“Bill, get well quick, I don’t want to get out of the habit of turning to Page 3 first.”
That should be message enough.
Dewey Rand Jr. once called my column fluffy, homey homilies. I assume he was comparing his solid, meaty tomes on the editorial page to my simple, down-home style. Long ago I decided there were enough pundits writing columns and if I had to write a column it would be so light that it would take a large headline to hold it on the page.
It must work, because Lary and Mary Kunz are just two of hundreds who wrote me during my current medical crisis to tell me so.
For those readers who might not know, I had a major heart attack on Jan. 2 that led to open heart surgery at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene on Jan. 6. After a 16-day stay in the hospital, I was released to come home to Roseburg on Jan. 18. I am grateful to the staff of the Capital Press for keeping the readers informed of my progress, but most of all for printing my home address.
Part of my recovery therapy has been walking. And most of that walking has been between the mailbox on my rural road and my home.
I don’t want anyone to think that I don’t get chastised for something I’ve written, but even the letter from Louis Hellbusch of Portland was welcomed as a healing source. Hellbusch wrote about my Dec. 27 column on cleaning up my office. He reminded me that I said the new century starts Jan. 1, 2000, which in truth starts Jan. 1, 2001. He suggested I lost a year in the clutter of my office.
Perhaps he is right, because I had that heart attack before I finished cleaning my office and it still looks like a country editor’s nightmare.
However, each trip I made to the rural postal box brought cheer, because the box was stuffed with cards from readers with personal messages that were bound to rally anyone no matter how depressed. I can’t in truth say I was ever depressed, but certainly thought my recovery was awfully slow.
When you open a card from Lisa Nielson of Sedro-Wooley, Washington, that says, “Your words help us all stay connected ... and a bit more civilized than we might otherwise be,” it surely drives the pain away.
Every letter, every card, every phone call — the flowers and books that were sent — gave me the spirit that no medicine could. Some cards were funny, some were serious and I was surprised to know how many get well cards have a country theme. Astrid Battle of Langlois, Oregon made her own card with a picture of her 12 year-old cow Jane wishing to “Moooooove” me along to recovery so I can write some more “View From Here,” columns.
OK, Jane, you asked for it. Tunny McCollum of Lebam, Washington wrote: “Your writing always touches a note of nostalgia in me.”
Satoru Tagashi of Modesto, California, did that for me with these words: “...a total stranger here, but a ‘long time friend’ and admirer of your weekly column ... anyone who ‘survived’ Woodland, California and ‘Brown’s Corner’ in Yolo County deserves a big pat on the back.”
Brown’s Corner? Now that is nostalgia.
